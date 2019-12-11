Luke Benward: 5 Things To Know About The Mystery Man Spotted Out With Ariel Winter

The mystery man who accompanied Ariel Winter for an outing on Dec. 8 isn’t actually that mysterious. He got his start as a recognizable child star, and most recently starred in a Netflix movie alongside Jennifer Aniston!

Luke Benward, 24, is all grown up now, explaining why you may have not instantly recognized the actor when he stepped out with Ariel Winter, 21, on Dec. 8. Although they acted cozy with one another — and even appeared to be kissing at one point, due to the angle of the camera — both small screen stars are longtime friends. They share one big thing in common: both were introduced to acting early as famous child stars. Here’s a refresher course on Luke, which may just have you going, “Oh wait, I know him!”

1. He made his acting breakthrough in How To Eat Fried Worms. Remember that 2006 film in which a bunch of kids challenged the new kid at school, Billy, to eat worms everyday? Well, the worm eater was none other than Luke! His role in the classic children’s movie earned him a Young Artist Award for “Best Young Ensemble in a Feature Film.”

2. Luke had a long run with Disney Channel. His other most memorable movie of the aughts was the 2008 Disney Channel movie Minutemen, in which Luke’s character uses a time machine alongside fellow stars Jason Dolley and Nicholas Braun. He also starred in the network’s 2014 movie Cloud Nine as the love interest of Dove Cameron’s character, and assumed the role of heartthrob once again in several episodes of Good Luck Charlie.

3. Now, Luke’s most recognizable role is the love interest in the Netflix film Dumplin’. Luke plays Bo in the 2018 Netflix film Dumplin’, the movie adaptation for the book of the same name, who has feelings for the daughter of Jennifer Aniston’s character. He’s a hunk now!

4. Luke has long been friends with Ariel. They vacationed with other stars like Nolan Gould, Jack Griffo and Jessie Bergg in Bora Bora in 2017, and more recently had dinner together at the Japanese restaurant Kiwami in Studio City, CA on Oct. 7.

5. Luke dated his former Disney Channel co-star, Olivia Holt. They both starred on the network’s 2012 movie Girl vs. Monster, and were even each other’s prom dates!