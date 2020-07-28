Ariel Winter & Luke Benward Have ‘Definitely Discussed’ Marriage: When They Plan On Tying The Knot

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward have ‘discussed marriage’ but the couple know they have all the time in the world to figure things out, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY!

Ariel Winter sees “long-term potential” in boyfriend Luke Benward, 25. The 22-year-old actress and the Dumplin’ actor have been inseparable since they were first spotted together on a dinner date in Oct. 2019. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the Modern Family star who dished on the lovebirds, revealing they have discussed “marriage” after being in quarantine together the past several months.

“Ariel and Luke are going strong and they’ve definitely discussed their future together,” one insider said. “Ariel not only sees long term potential in Luke, but she could see herself spending the rest of her life with him. Marriage has been a topic of discussion, but Luke’s younger sister, Gracie, 22, just got engaged last month, so she doubts Luke would be popping the question anytime soon. Plus, she knows if they’re going to be together forever, they have all the time in the world to figure things out so there’s no need to rush any of it or put a label on things. Ariel is super chill about it all and she’s just happy being with Luke.”

“Luke is Ariel’s whole world,” another pal close to the couple said. “She’s totally a part of his family and knows him so well. They were friends for so long before they got together so they really have a solid foundation to the relationship. They are such a good match, everyone expects them to go the distance.”

As we previously reported, Ariel and Luke have been friends for years so it’s no wonder she also gets along great with his family. In addition to Luke’s sister Gracie, she’s also close with his mom Kenda, dad Aaron and sister Ella. “Ariel fits in perfectly with Luke’s family, she’s gotten very close to his sisters and his mom, they treat her like one of the family,” HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY. “Luke is extremely tight with his family, they do dinners together every week and go to church together on Sundays. They’re basically the perfect family and Ariel loves being included, she’s very happy.”