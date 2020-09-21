Canon Curry, 2, Assures Mom Ayesha That He ‘Loves’ Her Cookbook In Adorable New Video

Ayesha Curry is releasing a new cookbook and it comes with a glowing review from her son Canon. The two-year-old gushed that he ‘loved’ while playing with a copy.

Steph and Ayesha Curry‘s son Canon Jack is not only a chatty little boy, the two-year-old is already a fan of his mom’s new cookbook The Full Plate. The 31-year-old author showed off an Instagram video of her precious little boy thumbing through it on Sept. 21. Canon is seen sitting on a sofa with the book in his hand, as he looks up and tells his mom “I love daaat” about her new collection of recipes. His voice is just so cute and fans went wild for Canon’s sweet review, including actress and fellow mom of three Reese Witherspoon, 44, who left three smiling emojis with hearts for eyes in the comments over Canon’s precious statement.

Ayesha tells Canon that “It loves you too,” about her new book, as it appears a yummy looking gooey grilled cheese sandwich photo is on the back from the angle Canon is holding it. He looks so adorable in a white a light grey striped onesie, and has his blonde hair up in tight braids atop his head. His green eyes make him look like his NBA star father’s mini-me.

“Canon approves!!! It’s cookbook week for me and I’m nervous, excited, anxious… all of the things. I put so much love into this cookbook! I hope you and your families enjoy it as much as we have been! You can order using the link in my bio! ‘I love daaaaaaat!'” Ayesha wrote in the caption. Her little boy’s reaction is so sweet that she should add it to her list of glowing reviews.

The tag line for The Full Plate is “Flavor filled easy recipes for families with no time and a lot to do.” Ayesha and Steph have two daughters, Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, in addition to Canon. So between taking care of her three kids, her husband’s busy sports schedule and her own cooking career, Ayesha really does have a full plate.

Somehow Ayesha managed to finish up a cookbook full of yummy recipes during lockdown and came out the other side 35 pounds lighter. While everyone else put on the quarantine 15, she looks better than ever. Ayesha’s new slimmed down figure landed her the Sept. 2020 cover of Shape magazine. In it, she details that for her, food is something she uses to make other people happy. “Food is my passion. It’s my love language: It’s how I make people happy. It’s what I think about every second” she told the publication.