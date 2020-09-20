Tommy Lee & Son Brandon, 24, Seen In Rare Lunch Outing Together 2 Years After Resolving Their Feud

Tommy Lee and his son Brandon looked comfortable around each other when they stepped out to get lunch at the Calabasas Commons, just two years after ending their public feud with a hug on Instagram.

It appears that things are still all good between Tommy Lee, 57, and his son Brandon, 24, two years after they ended their feud. The father and son were seen on a lunch outing at Calabasas Commons in Calabasas, CA this weekend and appeared relaxed as they engaged in conversation with each other while walking side by side. The Motley Crue rocker wore a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a black baseball cap while Brandon wore a white T-shirt, light green shorts, and a red baseball cap during the outing and they both stayed protected with face masks.

Tommy and Brandon’s latest sighting comes after they made headlines for seemingly announcing the end of their feud by sharing an Instagram photo that showed the two of them hugging in Dec. 2018. “I love you son,” Tommy captioned the sweet black and white snapshot. The reconciliation happened after they were allegedly involved in a physical altercation with each other just months before.

The alleged altercation apparently happened in March 2018 and reportedly led to injuries that required a hospital visit for Tommy. The drummer tweeted about the situation and detailed what allegedly happened during the moment he was injured. “My fiancée [Brittany Furlan] and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me,” the shocking tweet read. “I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”

He followed up the tweet with a photo of himself with swollen and bloody lips and a gut-wrenching caption about Brandon, whom he shares with ex Pamela Anderson, to go with it. “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you,” he wrote. Brandon also released a statement about the incident and explained the friction was a “result of my father’s alcoholism.”

“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition,” Brandon told People. “I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Tommy and Brandon have been spending time in quarantine together this year ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit. The proud dad took to Instagram in Apr. to share a video of the two of them smoking and doing bicep curls with dumbbells together, which can be seen above. “Don’t try this at home kids!!! 🚨,” he captioned the post.