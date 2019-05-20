Tommy Lee’s Wife, Brittany Furlan, Looks Super Sexy In Black Bikini & He Raves Over The Pic

Tommy Lee can’t get enough of his wife, Brittany Furlan, and he made that clear when he posted this ultra hot pic of her in a bikini.

Three months after their low-key wedding, newlyweds Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan are still totally in their honeymoon phase. The Mötley Crüe drummer, 56, couldn’t help but post a hot pic of his bride while they were on a beach trip, captioning it, “Dayum!!! My wife is 💣.” He’s not exaggerating in the least. In the pic, which you can see below, Brittany, 32, is posing while wearing a black, pushup bra and tiny thong underneath a fishnet coverup — if you can actually call it that. Needless to say, it’s an ultra sexy outfit, and Tommy’s loving it.

Brittany thought her husband’s post was super sweet, and commented, “Awwwwwww 😩❤️.” Tommy and Brittany got married on Valentine’s Day 2019, literally a year to the day that they announced their engagement on Instagram. The American Meme actress and former Vine star excitedly posted on Twitter on the lead up to her wedding day about anything and everything wedding-related. She tweeted on February 12, “I can’t believe I went from the most depressed, lonely girl, thinking I would die alone with my dogs, to getting married in 4 days… wow… life is a trip.” And on February 13, the day before her married the rocker, she gushed about her wedding gown, tweeting, “only bummer about my dress for tomorrow is that it doesn’t have any pockets for snacks.”

Tommy and Brittany have faced their ups and downs throughout their relationship, just like any other couple, but it’s clear that they’re deeply in love and going strong. A month before they tied the knot, Brittany spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview and revealed a few details about their relationship. Namely, that she really doesn’t trust social media (and the girls that slide into Tommy’s DMs) but they trust each other so much that it doesn’t matter.

“We’re both so open and honest that there’s not even anything to worry about,” Brittany said. “Plus, I think it helps that he’s older, because he’s not as savvy with the internet, I honestly really love that.”