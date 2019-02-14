Tommy Lee Is Married: Motley Crue Drummer Weds Brittany Furlan — ‘We Did It’

This time it’s the real deal! Nine months after fooling the world into thinking they got married, Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan actually tied the knot on Feb. 14!

Congratulations are in order for Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his new wife, Vine star/actress Brittany Furlan, as they revealed on Feb. 14 that they’ve tied the knot! And this time, it’s for real. “It’s official!!!! We’re married!!!” the bride announced on Instagram alongside a photo of two dogs in wedding clothes. “MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO.” So exciting, right?

While the ceremony may come as a surprise to some, Tommy and Brittany didn’t try to hide the fact that they were getting married on Valentine’s Day. Just 24 hours prior to their ceremony, Brittany took to Twitter to gush about her wedding dress. “Only bummer about my dress for tomorrow is that it doesn’t have any pockets for snacks,” she joked on Twitter on February 13. And two days before that, she tweeted, “I can’t believe I went from the most depressed, lonely girl, thinking I would die alone with my dogs, to getting married in 4 days … wow … life is a trip.”

Tommy, 56, and Brittany, 32, were first spotted together in June 2017, and just eight months later, they were engaged. Believe it or not, they actually made the announcement on Valentine’s Day last year (in 2018) with a video on Instagram that showed him holding her hand as she showed off her new diamond ring. “Well this certainly beats chocolates!” he wrote at the time, adding, “Say hello the future Mrs. Lee.”

As you may recall, Tommy and Brittany fooled their fans into thinking they got married in May 2018, when they posed for a photo, while wearing white robes and kissing in front of an altar. They later revealed it was just a joke and not the real deal. This time, however, they really became Mr. and Mrs.!

Tommy was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984-1985, Heather Locklear from 1986-1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995-1998.