Brittany Furlan Opens Up About ‘Debilitating Anxiety’: ‘I Didn’t Want To Keep Pretending’

Brittany Furlan was go-to Vine star to get a laugh, but what we didn’t know was that she was struggling with severe anxiety. The ‘American Meme’ star opens up to HL.

The new Netflix film, American Meme, explores the wild lives of internet personalities, unveiling what is really behind every Instagram post, YouTube video, and viral star. Brittany Furlan, who was once the most-followed female on Vine and named one of the most influential people on the internet by Time, was one of the main focuses of the stunning film. In it, the 32-year-old opens the curtain on her severe struggle with anxiety. “It was so important to me that people knew that it’s just something that happens, even to people who are funny people, or goofy, or whatever. Everyone has their own demons, and I felt like I was living a lie if I just pretended that my whole life was perfect when every day I’m struggling with this debilitating disease,” Brittany explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com.

“I didn’t want to keep pretending, ‘Oh, here’s another picture of me, my life’s great.’ I wanted to let people know that I have a lot going on in my brain that makes it really hard every day, and it’s not what you think it is,” she continued. “Even if I get judged for it, it doesn’t matter. At least I’m being who I really am.” Even before revealing her struggles with anxiety that paralleled her booming social media stardom, Brittany started a Tumblr called “Happy Sad Girl” to document her feelings, which she now uses as a diary of sorts, and offers advice to followers who suffer from the same things.

Brittany also opened up to HL about social media’s effect on her relationship with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, who she will wed on February 14, 2019. “Social media has ruined so many relationships. I mean my relationship even before Tommy got ruined because of social media. The cheating is so easy to find out and the DMs, and all that accessibility,” she revealed. “Even though Tommy and I are engaged and getting married, there are girls that literally slide in his DMs every day, who have just as many followers as I do and are like, ‘Let me know when you’re ready for a real woman.'”

That is just wild. Luckily, Tommy and Brittany have a trusting relationship, and it’s clear they have found the perfect partners in one another. “We’re both so open and honest that there’s not even anything to worry about,” Brittany added. “Plus, I think it helps that he’s older, because he’s not as savvy with the internet, I honestly really love that.”

Be sure to watch Brittany, joined by stars like Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski in American Meme, on Netflix!