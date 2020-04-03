We’re all handling the lockdown differently — in Tommy Lee’s case, he and his son Brandon are pumping iron, smoking, and creating TikTok videos.

Tommy Lee, 57, has warned fans, “Don’t try this at home kids!!!” as he took to TikTok with his son Brandon Thomas Lee, 23. The pair are in lockdown amid the global coronavirus pandemic and have taken to the popular social media app to pass the time. The clip, posted on April 2, shows the father-son duo staring into each others’ eyes as they smoked a cigarette while doing bicep curls with dumbells. The video was captioned “all the smokers in quarantine right now…” and showed a shirtless Brandon wearing nothing but black shorts and sneakers, while his legendary drummer dad wore a black tee, gym shorts worn over black leggings, and a black beanie.

Although fans seemed to enjoy the post, which Tommy re-shared on his Instagram page with his one million followers, his wife Brittany Furlan was not too pleased. “No smoking!!! 😩” Brittany wrote in the comments section of the clip, while Brandon commented, “Wow…😂.” Nevertheless, Tommy’s fans found the post “so relatable”. One fan wrote, “hilarious, that’s totally me right now.. minus the weights.”

It comes two years after the father-son duo had a falling out over an alleged fight that culminated in Tommy going to the hospital in March 2018. Brandon claims it was all in self-defense, accusing his father of being drunk (and that it was also in defense of what Tommy said about Brandon’s mother, Pamela Anderson, prior to the alleged altercation.) Tommy shared his busted lip and said that his heart was “broken,” and that “you can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you.” The cops investigated the incident, but the D.A. rejected the case because Tommy decided not to cooperate.

What followed was an ugly war of words between the two. Tommy trashed his kid on Father’s Day, and Brandon responded in kind. Tommy claimed he spent thousands of dollars on “rehab for his son,” and Brandon said that his father was never around and accused him of being an alcoholic, to which Tommy hit back on social media, writing, “LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f—in’ years I deserve it.” Two years on, we’re so happy to see the pair have made reparations and are clearly able to have a laugh while in quarantine together!