Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Flirty Mini Dress For Fun Night Out After Discussing Baby No. 4 With Scott

Kourtney Kardashian looked glam as ever during her latest outing shortly after talking about the possibility of having a 4th child with Scott Disick in the new ‘KUWTK’ trailer.

We are here! Kourtney Kardashian, 41, lit up a rather blah Tuesday in West Hollywood on September 15 by hitting up a juicy celeb hotspot with her BFF Addison Rae, 19. They were seen heading out of Craig’s where the mother-of-three looked absolutely smashing in a flirty yellow mini dress that fit her body to perfection. The outfit, which had a drawstring tie at the waist, also included a pair of orange strappy sandals with her cute Louis Vuitton clutch acting as a chic accessory.

Kourtney kept her hair up in a bun and added a pop of color to her overall look by rocking a fierce red lip. Perhaps she wanted to remain the name on everybody’s lips as the trailer for the upcoming KUWTK season (released that same day) included quite a moment between her and younger sister Kim Kardashian, 39, about the possibilities of her and ex Scott Disick, 36, welcoming a 4th child together (they are already parents to sons Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8).

All of them were together during the brief clip where it was Kim that brought up how Scott said that she and Kourt were “going for baby number four.” The KKW Beauty founder followed that up with, “Is that serious? I want to know.” Khloe Kardashian, 36, also chimed in by flat out asking her eldest sister if she was expecting during the cliffhanger footage.

It would make for quite the OMG moment should Kourt and Scott head down the baby route one more time given their complicated history with one another. The timing of it possibly taking place is interesting as he’s once again single after splitting from ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie, 22, in July of this year.

“Kourtney accepted Sofia [while she was with Scott], but she always felt that she wasn’t the best fit for him,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He’s always been a good father to the kids, but it’s a lot less stressful now that he’s single again. He’s spending more time with the kids, which has helped take his mind off of things. He’s doing really well, though. It’s amazing how much he’s matured and grown even in the last few years.”