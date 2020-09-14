Lindsay Lohan Confuses Fans With Bizarre Cryptic Tweet To Taylor Swift: ‘What Is Happening’

With a single, inexplicable tweet, Lindsay Lohan sent all the Swifties in a tizzy, and they tried to decipher why the ‘Mean Girls’ star was once again trying to get Taylor Swift’s attention!

Technically, Lindsay Lohan didn’t tweet anything at Taylor Swift in the early hours on Sept. 13. Lindsay, 34, just tweeted Taylor’s Twitter handle (“@taylorswift13”) from her iPhone. However, that’s all that fans needed to flip out over what this possibly could mean…outside of Lindsay trying to get Taylor, 30, to notice her. “omg is there something going to happen????” inquired the appropriately named @TaySwizzle143, while @saintlyhades was less calm about it. “WHAT IS HAPPENING.”

Since Lindsay released her first official single in 12 years back in April, some fans wondered if there was a “Collab” coming. Others hoped that Lindsay would appear in the next music video from Taylor’s critically and commercially successful folklore album. “Tell her to launch the “exile” [music video], pls.” “OMG WHEN U MAKE A CAMEO IN [“The Last Great American Dynasty”] MOVIE,” “EXIL MV FEAT LINDSAY LOHAN?????”

Many fans responded with ]similarly cryptic responses (“But you love Ladysmith Black Mambazo,” one tweeted, quoting Mean Girls). Others used this odd moment in pop culture history to post Taylor gifs while saying things like, “Same” and “Exactly” and “I Agree.” “Lindsay is a swiftie and thats why i stan lindsay. that and also her being a f-cking icon. stan f-cking lindsay lohan for clear skin.”

But you love Ladysmith Black Mambazo. — Benggadora (@Benggadora08) September 13, 2020

This is not the first time that Lindsay has tried to get Taylor to publicly notice her…and probably won’t be the last. During a June 2019 Instagram Live session, Taylor shared info about her then-forthcoming album, Lover. As Tay said she was going to release “You Need To Calm Down” as a single, it was as if she was addressing Lindsay, who was going wild in the comments section. She was commenting with “We think you’re great,” “You should respond!” “To your fans!” and the now semi-iconic line, “My mom was in Cats.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Lindsay was successful in getting Taylor’s attention and lands a cameo in the hypothetical The Last Great American Dynasty film. Taylor expressed support for a film adaptation of her song – inspired by socialite Rebekah West Harkness and her oil heir husband, William Hale Harkness. The fan cast Taylor’s friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Jess Tyler Ferguson in the prominent roles. “Not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen TM but…. I LOVE THIS,” tweeted Taylor.