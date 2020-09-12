Kendall Jenner & Kourtney’s Relationship Status After Model Says Her Sister Is ‘Worst’ Kardashian Parent

Kourtney Kardashian made it clear to Kendall Jenner that she was hurt by the fact that she called her the ‘worst’ Kar-Jenner parent. We have where they stand now.

Kourtney Kardashian was not amused by Kendall Jenner naming her as the “worst” parent among her five siblings. Kourt, 41, is a mother of three and has been a mom longer than any other Kar-Jenner. She let Kendall know on the Sept. 10 episode of the podcast Sibling Reverlry with Oliver & Kate Hudson, that what Kendall said on The Late Late Show with James Corden really bothered her. But fortunately, the two ladies are past it now.

“Kendall and Kourtney are 100% over it. That was a momentary blip. Kourtney let Kendall know it hurt her feelings and Kendall sincerely apologized and they moved on. They are sisters they are used to having fights and getting over them, it’s what they do,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When it happened, Kourtney didn’t turn into such a big deal that people took sides. She just isn’t that dramatic and wouldn’t turn it into something that big. She did bring it up and defend herself (on the podcast), but she certainly didn’t try to turn it into some supersize drama. That just isn’t her style at all,” the insider continues.

During a Dec. 10, 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show, Kenny played game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The model was asked, “Rank your siblings Kim, Kylie, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob from best to worst parents.” “They actually are all amazing, they really are,” Kendall raved. “I’d say Rob is number one, he’s so good to his daughter. Then it would be like Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney,” Kendall revealed, while laughing hysterically.

During Kate and Oliver’s podcast, Kourtney called Kendall out, saying “Everybody’s always saying something about me. So I’m just like I am the least one that needs to have more said.” When Oliver asked Kourtney why she felt like she gets singled out more than her siblings, the Poosh founder said, “I don’t know. I don’t know if I make an easy target or if they think I’m not gonna say anything.”

“Since then things have been totally fine between Kendall and Kourtney, it didn’t hurt their relationship because they communicated about it. They are still extremely close and probably spend the most time together of all the girls,” the source adds.

Kendall did say that she picked Kourtney’s name as “worst” because she’s spent much more time around her and her three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, as they travel together a lot. Thus, she’s seen much more of Kourt’s parenting style than anyone else in the family. Kendall called Kourtney the most “lenient” parent, which Kourt did not dispute. They both agreed that Khloe — who has a two-year-old daughter True Thompson — is the strictest mom among the siblings.