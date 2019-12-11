Kendall Jenner Disses Kourtney Kardashian As The Worst Parent While Ranking Siblings

Kendall Jenner ranked her siblings as parents in a game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ during her appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ with guest host Harry Styles on Dec. 10 and oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian was surprisingly at the bottom.

Kendall Jenner, 24, wasn’t afraid to rate her siblings’ parenting skills during her latest appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Dec. 10 and it saved her from drinking some very disgusting and very old egg nog! The model sat down for a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with guest host and ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, 25, when she was asked to rank her siblings as parents from best to worst. Although she hesitated a bit at first and admitted that they were all amazing parents, she decided to toughen it up and eventually answer the question, which sadly put oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, last on the list.

“I’d say Rob is No. 1. He’s so good to his daughter, [Dream],” she said during the game. “That’s so hard, they’re all amazing. Then it would be, like, Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. They’re all amazing!”

Although the answer brought laughs and gasps from audience members, it definitely doesn’t seem that Kendall meant any harm in putting Kourt, who is the mother of kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, last. As everyone knows when there’s a ranking someone’s gotta go last!

The sibling parenting question is the only question that Kendall answered in the whole game. She refused to let people know who the most surprising celebrity to direct message her was or who she feels is the most unlikable supermodel. It had her drinking a salmon smoothie and eating a bull penis, which she took like a champ! It was the second time Kendall played the cringeworthy game. The first time she played with James himself.