Candace Cameron Bure Hits Back At Haters By Re-Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Photo With Husband

Candace Cameron Bure just clapped back at online haters by re-posting a flirty picture with her husband, Valeri, that many said was ‘inappropriate’.

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, 44, took to Instagram on Sept. 11 and shared an image that shows her husband, Valeri, resting his hand on her breast. It was actually the second time she shared the picture, after first deleting it two days prior when her followers said it was extremely “inappropriate”.

But this time around, Candace cheekily posted it alongside another picture of Valeri, 46, kissing her forehead with the caption: “sweet and spicy 24 years and counting.” And after doing so, her Fuller House co-star Bob Saget joked, “Love you guys and congrats on second base!!!”, while Family Matters star Jaleel White added his own quip with a clever pun: “These Christian comments can be a handful Lookin good, Can”.

As we mentioned, Candace originally posted the breast-grabbing photo on Wednesday, but deleted it shortly thereafter due to heavy criticism from her more conservative Instagram followers. She later took to her Instagram Stories to address the situation, and said, “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together”.

“He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does,” she added. “This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

Candace met Valeri — a former Canadian ice hockey pro — when she was just 19 years old, and they later tied the knot in 1996. They currently share three children together: daughter Natasha, 22, son Lev, 20, and son, Maksim, 18.