Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Pic Of Her Husband Grabbing Her

Candace Cameron Bure’s husband, retired ice hockey player Valeri Bure, faced backlash for copping a feel from his wife. So, the ‘Fuller House’ star shared a message for her critical ‘Christian’ followers!

Candace Cameron Bure, 44, won’t let people tell her what she can and can’t do in her marriage with Valeri Bure, 46! Apparently, Candace raised a few eyebrows after posting a PDA photo with the retired ice hockey player to her Instagram Story on Sept. 10. In the picture, Valeri had his arm wrapped lovingly around Candace…and his hand landed on her bosom!

“Classic Val,” the Fuller House star wrote over the picture, and clarified that her husband “approved of this post” with a laughing face emoji. Some fans found the photo a little too R-rated, apparently, because Candace felt compelled to defend Valeri’s handsiness!

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together,” Candace said in videos posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday per The Daily Mail, which have since been deleted.

Candace added that her husband “can touch” her “any time he wants,” because “This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.” She had one last note for her critics. “I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry,” Candace said, laughing, before adding, “I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Like Candace said, she has been with Valeri for a long time. She met the Canadian ice hockey pro at just 19 years old, thanks to an introduction from Uncle Joey (AKA, her Full House co-star Dave Coulier). They hit it off right away, because the pair tied the knot in 1996 and went on to welcome three children: daughter Natasha, 22, son Lev, 20, and their youngest son, Maksim, 18, who has followed his dad’s footsteps in hockey!

Candace with her and Valeri’s youngest son, Maksim. (Instagram/@candacebure)

One of their children, Lev, is even entering married life himself. The 20-year-old proposed to his girlfriend Taylor Hutchison in Aug. 2020, much to the excitement of his mother. “This mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans!!!,” Candace gushed on Instagram.