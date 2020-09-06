Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, Stuns In A Swimsuit At The Beach With Husband Matthew Broderick: Pics

Sarah Jessica Parker looked like a total bombshell as she spent part of her Labor Day Weekend with her husband Matthew Broderick!

Va va voom! Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, took to eastern Long Island on Saturday, September 5, where the former Sex and the City star chilled at the beach with her husband Matthew Broderick, 58. She served beach body realness while digging her feet in the sand in a stunning black one-piece that fit her figure to perfection. Sarah kept her gorgeous locks up in a bun and accessorized the look with a pair of glam sunglasses as she got a tan during the long holiday weekend. The Hamptons have been filled with a ton of celebrity sightings lately with A-list stars like Beyonce, 39, and Scarlett Johansson, 35, being spotted out and about with their loved ones.

One of our favorite fashionistas has been having quite the fun summer even though we’ve been in quarantine for months. There have been a handful of occasions where she’s been seen out with her kids, one being with her daughter Marlow, 11. The doting mother brought her along during a recent trip to her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe boutique in New York’s South Street Seaport area on Aug. 12.

She, Matthew and their eldest child James Wilkie Broderick, 17, escaped the dreaded New York City heat where they were seen heading out of The Big Apple on June 20. James, who is rarely spotted with his superstar parents, dressed casually for the occasion in a white t-shirt and blue and white track pants.

And yes, there was still some SATC chatter that happened during self-isolation. Kristin Davis, 55, who portrayed Charlotte York on the Emmy-winning series, chatted with the ladies of The Talk in May about what each character would be doing while in quarantine.

“Carrie would be so thoughtful and witty and funny,” Kristin revealed, forgetting that she’d probably have to listen to her complain about Mr. Big all day, and would forget that Carrie’s oven is full of designer shoes every time she’d try to make dinner. “I think that Miranda would just be, like, working. She’d be on Zoom. She’d be so focused, but it would be a fascinating show.”