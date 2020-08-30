Sofia Richie Looks Carefree In Sexy, Short Wetsuit 1 Day After Risking Run In With Ex Scott Disick

Sofia Richie stunned at the beach in a floral wetsuit, after jetting to Mexico with a group of pals in celebration of her 22nd birthday.

Sofia Richie has returned from her birthday getaway to Mexico, but it looks like she’s still in paradise! The newly-minted 22-year-old switched the beaches of Cabo San Lucas for the golden sands of Malibu, as she was seen hitting the waves in California on August 29. Sofia donned a short black wetsuit, with floral detailing on the sides, while she went tubing with pals. The model looked like a total surfer in the long-sleeved Billabong half-suit, which kept her covered up to her neck, but still showed off her super toned legs.

She opted for simple jewelry while frolicking in the waves, wearing a couple of pairs of small hoop earrings. The group were seen walking into the water with their multi-colored floating tubes, before securing them together and floating over the top of crashing waves. It comes one day after the birthday girl risked an awkward run in with her ex Scott Disick, 37, and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, at celebrity hot spot Nobu.

On August 28, the blonde beauty was dining with her friends at the popular Malibu hot spot, and reportedly left five minutes before Scott and Kourtney arrived. The near run-in comes just a couple of weeks after on-again, off-again couple Scott and Sofia split up again following a two and a half year relationship. To help her get over the heartbreak, Sofia jetted overseas for a girls birthday trip.

“Sofia‘s birthday trip to [Cabo San Lucas] Mexico is exactly what she needs after her break-up with Scott,” a source close to the socialite tole HollywoodLife exclusively. This birthday was quite the change for Sofia, since she’s spent her past three birthdays with the father-of-three. “Now that [Sofia and Scott] aren’t together anymore, her family and friends stepped up and they have put together one special moment after another for her,” the insider told us. Sounds like a great birthday!