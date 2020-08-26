Sofia Richie brought her bikini A-game during her Cabo birthday getaway. See pics of the model celebrating in a cute multicolored suit — plus 28 other times she looked fab in a bikini!

Sofia Richie‘s truly living her best life in Mexico right now. As she continues celebrating her 22nd birthday as a single lady, the model slipped into another tiny bikini for a sizzling day on the beach in Cabo San Lucas. Sofia rocked the cutest purple and pink two-piece, covered in black palm trees, as she flexed in the sunshine at her resort and later, hit the waves, she revealed in an August 25 Instagram pic. According to Sofia, she’s just wasting away in “Margaritaville.”

Sofia has been in Cabo celebrating 22 for the past few days, and she’s brought some choice bikinis along in her suitcase. The same day as her Margaritaville jaunt, Sofia rocked a neon green, checkered bikini for a day of yachting. Sofia posed on the hull of her luxury yacht in the sexy two-piece, which featured high-cut bottoms and a triangle top, as you can see below. She struck a triumphant pose with her arms raised in the air. It looked as if she didn’t have a care in the world.

And that’s true, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! Jetting off to Mexico “is exactly what Sofia needed after her breakup with Scott Disick,” the source said. The longtime couple split for good shortly before her birthday festivities, which stung extra hard, considering Scott usually plans the celebration. Not to worry, though. The Frankie’s Bikinis model’s group of gal pals and her family made things extra special this year!

From the moment she stepped off her father’s private jet, Sofia’s been living in a bikini. She channeled the year she was born, 1998, perfectly with her first outfit: a pink leopard bikini, long sarong, black sunglasses, and a bucket hat. How cute!