Logan Lerman, 28, Shows Off Natural Gray Streaks On Recent Outing — Before & After Pics

Fans were loving Logan Lerman’s sexy new look, flooding Twitter with comments about his hair makeover! See before & after photos of the 28-year-old actor.

Logan Lerman‘s got a new look, and we’re here for it! The 28-year-old showed off his curly brunette locks while out for a walk on Sunday, Aug. 30 with girlfriend Analuisa Corrigan, embracing his new natural gray streaks. In the photo, originally posted to Analuisa’s Instagram story, Logan is seen turning around and smiling, temporarily removing his disposable blue face mask. No location was shared, but the pair appeared to be out in nature for a beach walk or hike.

logan lerman’s gray hair comes from singlehandedly carrying the percy jackson films like percy and annabeth held up the sky in titan’s curse https://t.co/d5X8EOagbK — jules ✰ (@mermaeids) August 30, 2020

The image quickly went viral on Twitter, and fans were loving the updated, mature look! “logan lerman looks so hot with gray hair,” one fan gushed, while others quickly compared the look to his role in Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. “logan lerman’s gray hair comes from singlehandedly carrying the percy jackson films like percy and annabeth held up the sky in titan’s curse,” another wrote, while a third posted, “Logan lerman has gray hair i love it and him.”

Logan’s sexy gray streaks also appeared to pop up in an Instagram post from May 15 as he asked fans to help donate to the Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 relief efforts. “Please donate to help The Navajo Nation who has been hit immensely hard by covid-19,” he wrote, nominating famous pals Elle Fanning, Michael Rapaport, and others. “Mr. Poseidon!!!” one fan comment, while a second added, “Loving this quarantine hair do.”

logan lerman looks so hot with gray hair 🥵 — 王 (@jjacobmartinn) August 30, 2020

Logan lerman has gray hair i love it and him — jordan (@ImaginaryJordan) December 30, 2017

Most recently, Logan has kept busy on the Amazon Prime series Hunters with legend Al Pacino, 80. Logan plays Jonah Heidelbaum on the 10-episode series, marking his return to acting after a hiatus. “Sometimes you get taken off-course. Hollywood culture is really gross and superficial. I found myself being productized and manipulated by the Hollywood machine, but then I’d find myself getting back to who I am, and liking that form of representation, and learning from it,” he said to GQ magazine back in March.

“I’m pretty low key,” he also confessed of his social media presence, where he has 1.5 million followers. “I’m not selling clothes. I’m not really engaged on social media. It’s interesting to pick and choose the moments where you really want to work, where you really want to be seen. But I’m just an actor, first and foremost. I just want to disappear,” he also confessed.