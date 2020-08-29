See Message
Barack Obama Mourns ‘Gifted’ Chadwick Boseman After His Tragic Death: ‘He Was Blessed’

Celebs at the "21 Bridges" premiere in New York. 20 Nov 2019 Pictured: Chadwick Boseman, Simone Ledward. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA552809_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chadwick Boseman Makes a Rare Public Appearance with Girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward before Appearing on the Tonight Show. Pictured: Chadwick Boseman,Taylor Simone Ledward Ref: SPL5130313 191119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chadwick Boseman seen taking his dog for a walk near his LA home and still looking almost unrecognizable. Chadwick wore a baggy hoody and baggy joggers, accentuating is very slim look recently. Pictured: Chadwick Boseman BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Barack Obama issued powerful words about Chadwick Boseman after news broke about the ‘Black Panther’ star’s death.

Millions of people are in mourning over Chadwick Boseman‘s death. The talented actor died on Friday, August 28, after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. Former President Barack Obama, 59, was one of the many known names who wrote touching tributes about the beloved star. “Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson,” he penned next to two photos of them at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue while adding, “You could tell right away that he was blessed.”

Barack Obama Chadwick Boseman
Barack Obama’s words for Chadwick Boseman. Credit: Instagram

Barack then referenced the classic and poignant Nina Simone song “To Be Young, Gifted & Black” while talking about Chadwick. “To be young, gifted, and black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain — what a use of his years.” The late actor referenced lyrics to her track while accepting an award for Black Panther at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Chadwick’s passing has struck a chord with many who enjoyed so much about the South Carolina native, both on and off camera. Denzel Washington, 65, who helped him out in a big way during the early years of his career, told HollywoodLife the following in a statement from his publicist. “He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman.”

He was often quite private about his personal life including his relationship with wife Taylor Simone Ledward. The timeline of their coupling is unknown although they were first spotted out together in 2015. Their last red carpet appearance was in Nov. 2019 at the premiere of Chadwick’s film 21 Bridges in New York City.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman on the red carpet. Credit: MEGA

He did, however, mention her when he won the 2018 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Black Panther. “Simone, you’re with me every day,” he said. “I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.” The camera panned to her and she blew him a kiss and mouthed “I love you.”