‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Preview: Todd Chrisley Tricks Chase & Forces Him To Get The Rest Of His Tattoo Removed

Todd Chrisley is super sneaky and gets Chase to come to his doctor’s appointment in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ preview. What Chase doesn’t know is that the appointment is for HIM!

Todd Chrisley makes it look like he has a doctor’s appointment, but it was all a ploy to get Chase Chrisley there in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 27 episode of Chrisley Knows Best. When the doctor asks Todd if he’s ready, Todd quips, “He is.” Todd’s talking about Chase!

“I’m not doing anything,” Chase tells his dad. Todd’s not having it. “Oh, you are,” Todd says. Todd is on a mission, and he’s going to see it through. “Why else do you think I brought you here? You entered into a deal with me. I agreed to pay for your car if you take the tattoo off,” Todd says.

Chase tells Todd that the tattoo is “basically off.” That’s not good enough for Todd. “But after today with this gentleman, it’ll be off,” Todd declares. Chase turns to his mom, Julie Chrisley, and asks if she knew about this. Todd tells her not to lie, and she admits she knew. Chase is furious!

“I can’t believe you guys tricked me,” Chase tells his parents. But he ultimately caves to getting the rest of the taken tattoo off. Todd and Julie put on protective glasses, and Todd films Chase getting the tattoo removed. Chase flinches a couple of times during the process! Todd seems to enjoy his victory. “When you get of age, I’m putting you in a home,” Chase promises.

Chase got a massive side tattoo of the Bible verse John 3:16 back in 2016. The tattoo read: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” Todd was never shy about how he disliked the tattoo. Over the years, Chase has worked to get the tattoo removed. But now it’s complete! Chrisley Knows Best season 8 airs at 9 p.m. on USA Network.