‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Premiere Preview: Chase & Nanny Faye Splurge At The Mall

The Chrisleys are back! Chase and Nanny Faye went to town at the mall in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 premiere. Needless to say, Todd is not happy about it.

Chrisley Knows Best returns for its highly-anticipated eighth season on July 9 at 9 p.m. on USA Network. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Chase and Nanny Faye have just gotten back from a trip to the mall. Nanny Faye bought a “magic back massager,” and she starts using it right away.

Right away, Chase notices that the back massager looks very similar to something else — a sex toy! “You’ve been having problems with your back?” Chase asks Nanny Faye sarcastically. Nanny Faye says this back massager is going to be part of her “nightly routine” from now on.

Todd walks into the room and looks at Chase and Nanny Faye. He knows they’ve been up to no good. “I don’t know,” Chase says to his dad as Nanny Faye uses the back massager.

Chase isn’t innocent either. He got a pair of complicated night-vision goggles at the mall. Nanny Faye puts them on, and she likes them! Todd is just sitting there in disbelief. “The two of you are never going to the mall again,” Todd declares.

In season 8, the chaos in the Chrisley family is at an all-time high. When Savannah presses pause on her plans to marry Nic, Todd struggles to let go of his dream wedding. Meanwhile, Grayson is almost a teenager and is sick of being treated like a kid. Chloe is also growing up fast and learns the delicate art of manipulating Todd. Todd finds a new emotion this season when Julie’s hunky badminton instructor awakens a jealous streak in him. While Julie is not in the market for a new man, Nanny Faye is. This leads Nanny Faye to explore the world of senior speed dating this season. Chrisley Knows Best season 8 will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on USA Network.