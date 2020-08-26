Rihanna Teases A$AP Rocky About His First Ever Red Carpet Outfit & Buying Condoms In Cute Q&A

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky collaborated on a Fenty Skin photoshoot, and in a new video the rapper told her that his skin type is ‘handsome’.

Rihanna has teamed up for a Fenty Skin photoshoot collab with her former rumored flame A$AP Rocky, 31. The Anti singer, 32, has expanded her growing empire with the release of her new skincare line, and the rapper recently featured in a promotional photoshoot, proving skincare is equally important for men as it is for women. The pair, who were romantically linked in early 2020, also appeared in a GQ video together on August 26, and the duo shared plenty of flirty laughs. “I had to discover face cleansing and skin care all at the same time when I was a young buck in the shower,” Rocky, who describes his skin type as “handsome” said.

“You can’t wash your body with the same rag you wash your face with. I was lucky enough to be the type of guy that wants to wash my face,” he said, adding, “I wish there was more versatility. Everything is very old-fashioned and kinda stuck to the old blueprint.” Thankfully, the Savage X Fenty designer has come to the rescue, including men like Lil Nas X, 21, in the promotional material for her line.

When Rihanna wasn’t talking to Rocky about skincare in the GQ video, she was playfully roasting him about other things. She pulled up a photo of his first ever red carpet look from the BET Awards. “This is you?” she teased. “Nah, stop trying to make it sound dope … You could have used some Fenty Skin back then.” Rihanna also asked him what the last thing he purchased was, for under 20 dollars.

Before he could answer, she interjected with, “condoms?” which caused the pair to erupt in laughter. It comes a few months after the duo went to dinner together in Los Angeles. They shared a meal at the celeb hotspot The Nice Guy on Feb. 10, and although they walked inside separately, he was right behind her as they made their way to the door. The pair were spotted hanging more frequently following her surprising split from Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, however a source previously confirmed to HollywoodLife that they are simply “good friends” and are “not dating.”