Rihanna & ASAP Rocky: Why They’re Hanging Out After Her Split With Hassan Jameel

Romance rumors swirled after Rihanna was spotted enjoy a concert with ASAP Rocky on the same day news broke that she and Hassan Jameel had split. So, are they dating?

Rihanna, 31, was spotted hanging out with A$AP Rocky, 31, at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City on Friday, Jan. 17 — just hours after the news broke that she had split from Hassan Jameel, 31. Reports quickly surfaced claiming the “Rude Boy” singer had moved on with the “Testing” rapper, but multiple sources close to Rihanna tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there’s nothing romantic between the pair.

“Rihanna is good friends with Rocky,” a friend of the singer’s tells HL, “they have met up many times over the past year to hang out but suddenly people are paying attention and looking to turn it into something more. They have a long history of hanging out and are very good friends and will continue to be. They aren’t dating though, she isn’t interested in another relationship right now, she’s still getting over Hassan.”

A second source close to the Savage x Fenty designer tells HL: “Rihanna has always had great chemistry with Rocky, but more so in terms of a great friendship. They’ve hung out plenty of times over the years and they always have fun together, it’s really nothing more than that. Now that Rihanna is single, people want to read too much into every guy she hangs out with. Rihanna is newly single and she’s not interested in getting into a serious relationship with anybody right now. She’s not dating Rocky or anyone else for that matter.”

Rihanna and Hassan dated for three years and things got very serious between them. The notoriously private singer even opened up about her love in a recent interview with Vogue. In a Nov. 2019 cover story she said, “yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.” She added that she wants to have kids one day “without a doubt”.

As HL previously reported, pressure from Hassan’s family caused their split. “Rihanna and Hassan truly love each other, but Hassan was having difficulties with Rihanna’s image because of pressure on him to have a more traditional and reserved relationship,” a source close to Rihanna told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “He was feeling it from his family, who think Rihanna is stunningly beautiful, but they also wanted her to be more tame, reserved and demure…The split is not something either of them really wanted, however, their relationship was becoming challenging.”