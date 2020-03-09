Boosie BadAzz Begs Rihanna To Realize He’s A ‘Good Catch’ After Rumors She’s Dating A$AP Rocky

Boosie BadAzz is shooting his shot with Rihanna! The rapper just posted a hilarious video to prove he could be exactly what she’s looking for!

Rihanna, 32, has plenty of potential suitors out there — but Boosie BadAzz, 37, thinks he could be the one! In a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Monday, Mar. 9, the rapper vented to a friend about his love for RiRi — even though she’s rumored to be dating longtime friend A$AP Rocky, 31! “I heard Rihanna is off the market right now. Yeah man, I just pulled up some stuff on IG and they say she’s messing with A$AP Rocky,” Boosie explained in a hilarious sketch from his upcoming “reality” show. To add to the drama, a sombre piano played in the background as the video cut to two flirty photos of RiRi and A$AP — including a recent one of the pair from The Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2, and a second from their hot performance at the MTV VMA’s in 2012.

“I’mma back off because I rock with A$AP Rocky — that’s my dog,” Boosie continued to his friends while cooking up some ground beef. Unfortunately for him, the gang seemed couldn’t seem less interested as they chopped veggies for some burgers. “I heard she’s off the market. I’m a catch. I take care of my kids. I’m a lovable person. And I’m on my s***. I’m not going to hate on you with another [guy]. I’m a good catch. Rihanna, I am a f*****g catch! Good things to come those who [wait],” he continued. We didn’t realize the New Orleans rapper was so “In His Feelings,” no pun intended. “I’m a bag off ol girl 🤷🏾‍♂️ but Just keep the cameras Rollin. #BADAZZBoosie unscripted series otw. 😂 OFFICIAL TRAILER In BIO. 🍿,” he captioned the funny bit. The rapper has a history of trying to shoot his shot with Rihanna, and has made his feelings very clear over the years in various social media videos and interviews — perhaps this’ll be the one to get her attention?

While nothing has been confirmed romantically between RiRi and A$AP, the pair were spotted hanging out a little more frequently after her surprising break-up from billionaire Hassan Jameel, 31. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that she flew out to Sweden for his show on Dec. 11, and the pair posed for some super cute photos on the red carpet at the London Fashion Awards just a week prior!

They reunited again on Jan. 17 for 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City, honoring the late founder of the A$AP Mob, A$SAP Yams. Rihanna and Rocky were all-smiles in both photos, and seemed to be having a great evening together. Rumors about the sexy pair have been swirling for years, particularly after she starred as his girlfriend in the 2013 video for “Fashion Killa”! While we are secretly shipping them to be a thing for real, a source previously confirmed to HollywoodLife that they are simply “good friends” and are “not dating.” Perhaps that means Boosie has a shot!