ASAP Rocky returned to Sweden for the first time following his arrest earlier in the year, and one of his biggest fans, Rihanna, was spotted supporting him at the show.

After his controversial arrest in Stockholm in July, one would think that ASAP Rocky would never want to go back to Sweden again. Yet, the 31-year-old rapper triumphantly returned to the Scandinavian country for his Dec. 11 performance at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe theatre. Rocky delivered a prison-themed show that night, performing atop a long cage where his dance crew was imprisoned. Rocky seemed like he was having the time of his life, and perhaps that’s because he knew someone special was watching him. Rihanna, 31, was spotted at the show in Sweden, according to The Shade Room. In a video (CLICK HERE TO WATCH) Rihanna is seen wearing black, her hair up, and a collection of green jewelry around her neck.

Rihanna’s appearance at Rocky’s Sweden show comes after she was spotted hanging out with him and his A$AP Mob entourage after his Rolling Loud set on Oct. 13. While hanging with Rocky’s crew, BET reports she “got in on some of the fun” as a rap battle went down. Before this, the two were seen getting close while attending the June 2018 Louis Vuitton Fashion Show. Photos at the event showed them smiling from ear to ear in a way that some deemed flirty.

Rocky and Rihanna’s relationship has always fallen within the “will they/won’t they?” territory. During their 2012 MTV VMA performance, Rocky joined Rihanna to rap “Cockiness (Remix).” When it was all said and done, the two hugged, and Rocky grabbed Rihanna’s butt. After the two were spotted making out while filming a music video in 2013, ASAP downplayed the rumors and said that their relationship was platonic. “It never happened. If it happened, then it would have happened. We didn’t do that,” he said, during a 2015 interview with Hot 97, per Rap-Up. “You never know. That’s not what I’m looking forward to, I’m looking forward to the friendship that I already have with all these females.”

Rocky is also looking forward to staying out of prison. The rapper was arrested on July 2 in Stockholm over a street brawl involving 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari. Rocky’s crew claims they were being followed by Mustafa, and that their violent actions were done in self-defense. Rocky spent two weeks in jail before he was charged with criminal assault. He pleaded guilty, was released, and left the country. Ultimately, a court convicted him of assault, but he was given a suspended sentence.

Though many vowed to boycott Sweden following what they viewed as unfair treatment of ASAP, Rocky said he would return to Sweden and use his performance to highlight the struggles of immigrants in the country. “When I was in Sweden, I met so many people like myself, you know?” he told TMZ. “And all of those immigrants didn’t really have the kind of support that they needed and me being a celebrity, I had worldwide coverage.

“I feel like they don’t want us to go back,” he added, “They want us to be scared to go over there. I think it’s brave what I’m doing and we are donating to this immigration service to help a lot of immigrants get the right kind of help that they need inside, because some people are sitting in jail for 10 months, two years and they never see a judge, it’s crazy.”