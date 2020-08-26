Kanye West doesn’t wear his love for daughter North West on his sleeve. Instead, the rapper prefers to broadcast how much she’s ‘deeply loved’ with a custom-made t-shirt!

North West made an unintentional cameo in the picture Rick Ross, 44, shared to Instagram on Aug. 25. “The Boss” posted a shot of him standing next to Kanye West, 43, in an unidentified warehouse, presumably in Los Angeles. While Rick opted for a Balenciaga sweater, Kanye sported a t-shirt bearing the image of North, 7, when she was a baby. The words “DEEPLY LOVED” were written over baby North’s head, and her name was written beneath – just in case, anyone needed reminding who this cute angel was.

Recently, Kanye has filled his own social media with love for North West. “IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!” Kanye captioned an Aug. 7 clip of him with Kim Kardashian and North riding around in a golf cart. During the video, Kanye jumps out and dances along to MK Dub’s remix of Nightcrawlers’ “Push The Feeling On,” all while making his wife and daughter laugh. On Aug. 17, Kanye shared a photo of him and North posing next to a lake. “Daddy daughter time,” he wrote. A day earlier, Kim shared a video of North giving Chicago West, 2, a piggyback ride at Kanye’s Sunday Service (before North joined in to sing along.)

Rick’s photo seems to confirm reports that Kanye West is back in California after an extended period of living out on his Wyoming ranch. His return to Los Angeles comes a month after his first – and so far, his only – major 2020 presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. During that July 19 event in North Charleston, Kanye sobbed in front of a crowd of his followers while telling them how he “almost killed” his unborn daughter. “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, when I did not want to,” said Ye. Upon returning to his Wyoming property, Kanye went on a prolonged Twitter spree, tweeting about how Kim, 39, and Kris Jenner were trying to “lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

Following this and a second Twitter rant – in which he claimed he’s been trying to get a “divorce” for years – Kim issued a statement attributing these outbursts to Ye’s bipolar disorder. She asked for “compassion and empathy,” and it seemed to cause Kanye to snap out of it. He tweeted an apology to Kim on July 25 and kept quiet – for about a week.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born, and everyone was so concerned for me,” Kanye tweeted on July 31. “I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.” He also fired off a few more tweets, attacking Planned Parenthood and abortion. At the start of July, Kanye tweeted-and-deleted a claim that abortions are performed when the fetus is six months old. It’s actually extremely rare to get a doctor to perform the procedure after six months of pregnancy. One can get an abortion later than 24 weeks “only in rare cases for medical reasons,” Planned Parenthood reported on July 1, a week before Kanye’s attack.