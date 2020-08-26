Tweets
Carole Radziwill Shades ‘RHONY’ Cast After Dorinda Medley’s Exit: She Was The ‘Only Real’ One

Hours after Dorinda Medley revealed that she’s leaving ‘RHONY’ following a six-season run, Carole Radziwill revealed that she’ll miss her former co-star’s ‘truth telling.’ She thinks this is a trait the rest of the cast lacks!

Carole Radziwill has a theory as to why Dorinda Medley is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City — one that dissed the rest of the cast! Hours after Dorinda broke the sad news in an emotional Instagram post on Aug. 25, Carole took to Twitter with her very honest thoughts about Carole’s departure from the show. “Dorinda was only ‘real’ HW [Housewife]. So no more truth telling too. Trust me that’s a main reason cast is let go,” the RHONY alum bluntly tweeted on Tuesday night. And that was only the beginning of her diss. 

“Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production,” Carole continued. “I will never tire of saying I told you so about [Donald] Trump, and this. [laughing emojis].” Carole continued her rant against the RHONY cast in another tweet, which included a throwback photo that she took with Dorinda.

“And so it goes….#Rhony Fans will miss [Dorinda’s] quips, her humor, her in your face bulls–t detector & her intelligence. But what they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity,” Dorinda wrote (FYI, “mendacity” is a fancy word for dishonesty). Carole then wrote a Twitter farewell for her Bravo friend, writing, “Onward, my love.”

Carole couldn’t resist getting in one last jab, though, after a fan tweeted, “Dorinda is a good person but when she drinks it gets ugly, & she gets too defensive in an argument. Nail in the coffin for me was on WWHL when she just double downed [crying face emoji].” To that, Carole responded, “Hmmm….well I don’t believe she ever assaulted a police officer. [100 percent emoji].”

While Carole didn’t name names, RHONY star Luann de Lesseps was infamously arrested in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve in 2017, and was later “found guilty of felony battery on a police officer, felony trespass of an occupied structure and misdemeanor disorderly intoxication,” The Palm Beach Post reported in May of 2019.

Unlike Carole’s Twitter rant, Dorinda kept her farewell post cordial while saying goodbye to the Bravo series that she had starred on as a main cast member between Seasons 7-12. “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way,” Dorinda wrote in an Instagram post. Dorinda is following in the footsteps of Carole, who left the series after Season 10.