Carole Radziwill Shades ‘RHONY’ Cast After Dorinda Medley’s Exit: She Was The ‘Only Real’ One

Hours after Dorinda Medley revealed that she’s leaving ‘RHONY’ following a six-season run, Carole Radziwill revealed that she’ll miss her former co-star’s ‘truth telling.’ She thinks this is a trait the rest of the cast lacks!

Carole Radziwill has a theory as to why Dorinda Medley is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City — one that dissed the rest of the cast! Hours after Dorinda broke the sad news in an emotional Instagram post on Aug. 25, Carole took to Twitter with her very honest thoughts about Carole’s departure from the show. “Dorinda was only ‘real’ HW [Housewife]. So no more truth telling too. Trust me that’s a main reason cast is let go,” the RHONY alum bluntly tweeted on Tuesday night. And that was only the beginning of her diss.

Dorinda was only "real" HW. So no more truth telling too. Trust me that's a main reason cast is let go. Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production. I will never tire of saying I told you so about Trump, and this.😂😂 https://t.co/7CPgAEFDKe — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 25, 2020

“Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production,” Carole continued. “I will never tire of saying I told you so about [Donald] Trump, and this. [laughing emojis].” Carole continued her rant against the RHONY cast in another tweet, which included a throwback photo that she took with Dorinda.

“And so it goes….#Rhony Fans will miss [Dorinda’s] quips, her humor, her in your face bulls–t detector & her intelligence. But what they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity,” Dorinda wrote (FYI, “mendacity” is a fancy word for dishonesty). Carole then wrote a Twitter farewell for her Bravo friend, writing, “Onward, my love.”

Hmmm….well I don’t believe she ever assaulted a police officer. 💯 https://t.co/OrJpdXZGV0 — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 26, 2020

Carole couldn’t resist getting in one last jab, though, after a fan tweeted, “Dorinda is a good person but when she drinks it gets ugly, & she gets too defensive in an argument. Nail in the coffin for me was on WWHL when she just double downed [crying face emoji].” To that, Carole responded, “Hmmm….well I don’t believe she ever assaulted a police officer. [100 percent emoji].”

While Carole didn’t name names, RHONY star Luann de Lesseps was infamously arrested in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve in 2017, and was later “found guilty of felony battery on a police officer, felony trespass of an occupied structure and misdemeanor disorderly intoxication,” The Palm Beach Post reported in May of 2019.