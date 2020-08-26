‘AGT’ Recap: Sofia Vergara Gets A ‘Modern Family’ Surprise & 5 More Acts Move Forward

The third round of the ‘AGT’ quarterfinals featured more close calls with fan faves. Plus, Sofia Vergara was surprised by one of her ‘Modern Family’ cast members calling in during the show!

Another week, another round of America’s Got Talent quarterfinals. As usual, only 5 acts can move on to the semi-finals. There’s still the Dunkin’ Save and the judges’ choice. The acts that came in 4th, 5th, and 6th in terms of the votes, therefore qualifying for the Dunkin’ Save, are W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, Malik DOPE, and Nolan Neal.

Alan Silva and Dance Town Family are the first acts to get called up after the Dunkin’ Save acts are announced. After his death-defying performance, Alan is moving on to the semi-finals. Next, host Terry Crews names three of America’s Got Talent’s singers: Annie Jones, Sheldon Riley, and Cristina Rae.

This one is a nailbiter. All three of these singers are solid. In the end, frontrunner Cristina is the act headed to the semi-finals. “There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that you would continue on,” Heidi Klum tells Cristina. Cristina is Heidi’s Golden Buzzer act! Bonebreakers, Max Major, and Usama Siddiqui step into the spotlight. Not surprisingly, Max Major will be taking his skills to the semi-finals.

During a quick break from the eliminations, Sofia Vergara gets the surprise of the night! Her former onscreen husband from Modern Family, Ed O’Neill, shows up on video chat! “I miss you so much!” Sofia gushes. Ed is currently in Hawaii, where he lives, and Sofia tells him to “come back!” She also makes sure to tell him that she hasn’t fallen down on set yet.

Now it’s back to the Dunkin’ Save. Between W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, Malik Dope, and Nolan Neal, it’s W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew that has gotten the Dunkin’ Save. Terry tells everyone that this was one of the closest Dunkin’ Save votes yet. It’s down to the last two acts, Malik DOPE and Nolan Neal. The decision is now in the hands of the judges. Heidi goes with Malik, while Sofia chooses Nolan. It’s down to Howie. He makes the final call. And he goes with… Malik DOPE!