‘AGT’ Recap: Cristina Rae Wows With ‘Flawless’ Performance Of ‘Hallelujah’

The third round of quarterfinals on ‘AGT’ featured some amazing musical performance, one jaw-dropping acrobatic act, and so much more.

There’s no guest judge this week on America’s Got Talent, so it’s only Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel as the judges for the third week of quarterfinals. Host Terry Crews reveals that Simon Cowell is still at home recovering after breaking his back. Howie sends Simon his love and hopes he’ll be back soon.

The first performance of the night is from Dance Town Family from Ft. Lauderdale. They all perform with masks on and wow with fierce partner work. They all have insane rhythm. Sofia calls the performance “perfection,” and Heidi says it’s “so beautiful.”

Singer Nolan Neal takes the stage to sing a gorgeous original song called “Send Me A Butterfly.” Sofia says this performance was “better than the last time.” Heidi tells Nolan his song was “beautiful.” Stand-up comedian Usama Siddiqui tries to bring the laughs, but he doesn’t have much luck with Heidi and Sofia. Heidi admits she was not a fan of joke that involved Usama calling her a “tramp.”

The last few months for W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, Simon’s Golden Buzzer, have not been easy. They lost 3 good friends because of COVID-19. But they’ve persevered and have come to Hollywood. The bring so much energy with their latest performance. There’s never a dull moment. Sofia says the performance was the “coolest thing I have seen in a long time.” Howie calls this group a “shining light.”

Annie Jones takes on Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me.” Howie thinks she’s a “superstar” but thought her last performance was better. Drummer Malik DOPE wowed with his latest performance, with Heidi calling it a “musical obstacle course.” Max Major manages to knock our socks off with some virtual mentalism. Bonebreakers bring it with another fantastic performance as well.

Sheldon Riley, complete with a jeweled mask, makes jaws drop with his rendition of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” Alan Silva takes a huge risk with his latest acrobat act. In the final minutes, he puts spikes underneath him and does a death drop! The final performance of the night is singer Cristina Rae, Heidi’s Golden Buzzer. She sings a stunning and perfect rendition of “Hallelujah.” Heidi is floored and tells her that she “sang this flawlessly.” Howie has only one word for this performance: “flawless.”