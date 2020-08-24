Julianne Moore, 59, Stuns In Daisy Dukes During 17th Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Julianne Moore shared the sweetest cozy photo of her and her husband, Bart Freundlich, posing together while celebrating 17 years of marriage and she looked half her age in short denim shorts.

Julianne Moore, 59, shared a memorable moment with her fans on Aug. 23 when she posted a gorgeous photo of her and her film director husband Bart Freundlich, 50, on their 17th wedding anniversary. The actress was wearing a white T-shirt and shredded Daisy Dukes in the pic as she side-hugged and posed with her hunky love near a car and he was wearing his own white T-shirt and dark blue pants. “I said he should take a shower. He said my hair smelled bad, like mildew, or an old box. Happy 17th Wedding anniversary @freundlich96 – there is no one I’d rather be with everyday. I love you. #anniversary #quarantine,” Julianne captioned the snapshot.

Her fans took to the comment section to respond with many compliments about the sweet pic, which had her looking so youthful! “Best couple ever,” one fan wrote while another called the photo “so cute.” A third gushed over Julianne’s husband by saying, “He is gorgeous (and so are you, obviously!)—shower or no shower 🤣” and many others wished them a “Happy Anniversary.”

Julianne’s latest pic isn’t the first time she’s showed off Bart, who she shares daughter Liv, 18, and son Caleb, 22, with, on social media. The loving wife often posts pics of him along with touching captions on her Instagram page whenever she can and it’s always awesome to see. On Aug. 1, she posted a pic of him setting up a camera in a car for a film they were creating.

“Director, key grip, property master, writer and PA @freundlich96 rigging our car for shot 20A of #intersection for @mavenscreenmedia anthology film #With/In,” she captioned the photo. “Not pictured sound dept @cal_freundlich and clapper loader @kikix12 and our new best friend @terenceconnors DP. More to come 😊.”

It’s great to see Julianne and her hubby enjoying their days with each other! As many of their fans have stated online, their marriage is inspirational and we can’t wait to see more cute pics of them soon.