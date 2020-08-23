Diddy Hangs Out With Travis Scott, Quavo & More At Gorgeous Malibu Beach — See Pic

Swizz Beatz & Nas also joined Diddy, Travis Scott & Quavo on Malibu Beach for a star-studded hangout on Saturday, Aug. 22!

Hip hop royalty! Diddy, 50, was spotted hanging out with several A-List friends in Malibu on Saturday, Aug. 22, including Travis Scott, 29, Nas, 46, Quavo, 29 and super producer Swizz Beatz, 41. The guys were joined by various members of their entourages as they enjoyed hung out at the beach, taking in the picturesque scenery. It’s unclear if the group were just enjoying a casual hangout or potentially working on a project, but it seeing them all together definitely had fans thinking!

At one point, all five stood in a line at shore seemingly posing for a photo or video. Everyone appeared fairly low key and relaxed, including Diddy — born Sean Combs — who rocked a blush pink t-shirt, swim shorts and a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers. He kept his face hidden behind a black pair of sunglasses, along with Swizz — née Kasseem Dean — who matched the “Bad Boy For Life” rapper in pink pants. Travis opted for his go-to neutral brown clothes (also the color of his custom Lamborghini), diamond necklaces and sneakers, while Quavo and Nas did blue bottoms with t-shirts.

Diddy and Nas, who both hail from New York, have been friends for years through the music scene. The same day, Diddy even promoted Nas’ 13th studio album King’s Disease on Instagram. “ULTRA BLACK,” Diddy began his caption, including a fist emoji. “@nas ‘King’s Disease’ out now!” he added, sharing photos of the two having a laugh and enjoying a cold beverage.

It appears that the Revolt TV founder has been enjoying some time at the beach lately, sharing a gorgeous sunset photo on Wednesday, Aug. 19. “the sun don’t shine forever but as long as we here den we might as well shine together,” he captioned the image, quoting lyrics from his songs “I Need A Girl Pt. 2” and “Victory.” Friends like Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell showed some love on the photo, with the Bieb adding three fire emojis and Naomi commenting with hearts.