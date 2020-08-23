See Pic
Hollywood Life

Diddy Hangs Out With Travis Scott, Quavo & More At Gorgeous Malibu Beach — See Pic

Travis Scott, Nas, Swizz Beatz, Diddy & Quavo
BACKGRID
Sean Combs Sean Combs at REHAB Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
Justin Dior Combs, Chris Combs, Quincy Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs and daughters Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jan 2020
Miami Beach, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Future is seen spending an afternoon with girlfriend Lori Harvey's ex, P Diddy and what appears to be his new girlfriend. It seems there is definitely no hard feeling between the two as they were all smiles while enjoying a day jetskiing with DJ Khaled. Pictured: DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Puff Daddy BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy spends quality time with his children at Disneyland Celebrating his son Chance's birthday. Diddy, or Sean Combs, Was seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse hat that he wore proudly throughout the entire trip as he celebrated with all of his kids at the theme park. they were seen riding many of the park's attractions including Space Mountain and Splash Mountain. Sean looked like a very proud father as he walked with his arm around his daughters and holding his other kids closely throughout the day. 20 Jul 2019 Pictured: Diddy, Sean Combs, P Diddy, Puffy, Puff Daddy. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA470312_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Swizz Beatz & Nas also joined Diddy, Travis Scott & Quavo on Malibu Beach for a star-studded hangout on Saturday, Aug. 22!

Hip hop royalty! Diddy, 50, was spotted hanging out with several A-List friends in Malibu on Saturday, Aug. 22, including Travis Scott, 29, Nas, 46, Quavo, 29 and super producer Swizz Beatz, 41. The guys were joined by various members of their entourages as they enjoyed hung out at the beach, taking in the picturesque scenery. It’s unclear if the group were just enjoying a casual hangout or potentially working on a project, but it seeing them all together definitely had fans thinking!

At one point, all five stood in a line at shore seemingly posing for a photo or video. Everyone appeared fairly low key and relaxed, including Diddy — born Sean Combs — who rocked a blush pink t-shirt, swim shorts and a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers. He kept his face hidden behind a black pair of sunglasses, along with Swizz — née Kasseem Dean — who matched the “Bad Boy For Life” rapper in pink pants. Travis opted for his go-to neutral brown clothes (also the color of his custom Lamborghini), diamond necklaces and sneakers, while Quavo and Nas did blue bottoms with t-shirts.

Travis Scott, Nas, Swizz Beatz, Diddy & Quavo
Travis Scott, Nas, Swizz Beatz, Diddy & Quavo hit the beach in Malibu on Saturday, Aug. 22. (BACKGRID)

Diddy and Nas, who both hail from New York, have been friends for years through the music scene. The same day, Diddy even promoted Nas’ 13th studio album King’s Disease on Instagram. “ULTRA BLACK,” Diddy began his caption, including a fist emoji. “@nas ‘King’s Disease’ out now!” he added, sharing photos of the two having a laugh and enjoying a cold beverage.

It appears that the Revolt TV founder has been enjoying some time at the beach lately, sharing a gorgeous sunset photo on Wednesday, Aug. 19. “the sun don’t shine forever but as long as we here den we might as well shine together,” he captioned the image, quoting lyrics from his songs “I Need A Girl Pt. 2” and “Victory.” Friends like Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell showed some love on the photo, with the Bieb adding three fire emojis and Naomi commenting with hearts.