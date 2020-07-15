Diddy Invites Nick Cannon To Black-Owned Revolt TV After ViacomCBS Firing: ‘We Got Your Back’

Diddy has invited embattled comedian Nick Cannon to join his TV network, after he was fired from ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic remarks.

Diddy, 50, is supporting his friend Nick Cannon, 39, after he was fired by ViacomCBS over “anti-Semitic” comments made on his podcast. The rapper took to Twitter on July 15, inviting Nick to join his network REVOLT TV. “@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!” he tweeted.

Nick discussed offensive Jewish conspiracy theories on the July 14 episode of Cannon’s Class with Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, who was expelled from Public Enemy for making anti-Semitic remarks in a 1989 interview. The men claimed that accusations of anti-Semitism are used by Jews to foster “division” and to disempower Black people. They also said like a “stolen bike” it is time for Black people to reclaim the term “Semitic.” Nick insisted on Twitter that he was not being anti-Semitic.

After Nick’s offensive remarks surfaced, the backlash was swift, with ViacomCBS severed ties with the Wild ‘N Out host, saying in a statement that they “condemn bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism.” The Masked Singer host then demanded an apology from ViacomCBS when he penned a 1500 word Facebook post on Wednesday, July 15, called “Truth and Reconciliation”. Nick claimed that he did try to apologize and “went as far to reach out to [Viacom owner] Shari Redstone to have a conversation of reconciliation,” only to be met with “Dead Silence!”

He then noted in his post that he’s received an “outpouring of love and support from the Jewish community.” He continued, “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right.”

The controversy was a major topic of discussion on The View, in which all four co-hosts on agreed that his comments were inappropriate. “You can’t be starting on people for their religion, just as people shouldn’t be starting on us for our color. I don’t know what’s going on. If it’s just ‘Oh, I didn’t know. I don’t know history.’ If you don’t know history, don’t say anything,” Whoopi Goldberg began.