Travis Scott was pulled over in his custom chocolate brown Lamborghini on Aug. 1 — but didn’t appear to get a ticket after an officer examined the hood area of the car.

Travis Scott, 29, was out for a ride in his $420,000 Lamborghini Aventador! The AstroWorld rapper was seen being pulled over by California Highway Patrol in trendy West Hollywood on Saturday, Aug. 1 in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Travis was photographed talking to a masked officer through his rolled-down window before popping the front hood of the vehicle, but did not appear to be issued any sort of ticket. While speaking to the officer, Travis could also be seen holding onto a white piece of paper, which was likely his registration information.

The Houston-born star has previously showed off the ultra-luxe vehicle, which was painted chocolate brown by the one-and-only West Coast Customs back in Aug. 2019. Travis also had eye-catching white rims added to the sports car, adding a luxurious look. “SV wheels,” Travis captioned a double-photo post last year, as he proudly sat on the hood of the car with the winged doors pointing up to the sky. A matching brown Range Rover could be seen behind the Lamborghin, along with a Louis Vuitton bag on the floor, which was perhaps the inspiration for the color-scheme.

Travis was just recently spotted enjoying a relaxing weekend getaway in nearby Laguna Beach with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 22, and their adorable daughter Stormi Webster, 2. The trio soaked up the sun on a stroll July 19, as Travis walked behind Kylie and Stormi, who looked so cute holding hands. As always, Stormi proved she was her dads #1 fan rocking a t-shirt from his recent Reeses Puffs cereal collaboration and a pair of his sold-out Nike Air Force 1 “Cactus Trails” sneakers, which dropped on May 29. Travis also wore a pair of Nike’s, and stayed safe in a brown-colored face mask.

The “Highest In The Room” rapper also celebrated Father’s Day with his little girl just over a month ago! Kylie shared the cutest Instagram photo of the father/daughter duo on June 22 in front of a floral arrangement that read “Daddy.” Stormi hilariously chowed down on a blue-iced sugar cookie in the snap, which she also helped to decorate! The 2-year-old has proven to be quite the little baker in recent months, starring in a Christmas cookie video with her mom on YouTube and decorating her very own Easter cookies back in April.