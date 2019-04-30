Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott $280K Lamborghini For His 28th Birthday: ‘Wifey You Go In Every Time’

As if taking out a billboard to wish Travis Scott a Happy 28th Birthday wasn’t a grand enough gesture, Kylie Jenner has gifted him with a pricey silver Lamborghini. He shared the pic and thanked his ‘wifey.’

Kylie Jenner has pretty much just topped the rest of her family members when it comes to showering birthday love on a partner. She’s been celebrating Travis Scott turning 28 for the past five days leading up to his actual birthdate on April 30. The 21-year-old saved the best for last as she gifted the father of her daughter Stormi Webster, 1, a brand new silver Lamborghini worth $280K. He was so stoked over the whip that he showed it off on his IG stories with the big red bow on the hood and a smiling emoji with hearts for eyes. The “Sicko Mode” rapper wrote next to it “Wifey you go in every time,” giving her credit for being such an amazing gift-giver. Travis is pretty good himself, as he gave Kylie a white Rolls Royce in Aug. of 2018 when she turned 21.

Travis and Kylie aren’t married yet, but they might as well be as they love calling each other “hubby” and “wifey.” Kylie made sure all of her fans know how much her boyfriend of two years means to her with a gushing Instagram message next to a series of personal photos, including precious moments of Travis holding Stormi. Next to the pics she wrote “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f**k around and have another baby.”

Even better was Travis’ response, as he wrote back “I love u mama/Wifey. We shall rage 4ever 👸🌍🚀.” Kylie has been making her man’s birthday so special for days now. On April 25, she hosted an elaborate Avengers: Endgame themed party where she dressed in costume as Captain Marvel while Travis donned a head to toe Iron Man suit. The billionaire cosmetics mogul then arranged for a special screening of the film for the party’s guests, as it opened in theaters that same night.

Kylie then took out a billboard in West Hollywood the next morning to make sure motorists and passers-by know how special Travis is to her. It popped up on April 26 at the busy intersection of Santa Monica Blvd. and La Cienega Blvd. It featured a close-up of Stormi’s face on the left and the reality star holding the couple’s daughter on the right. “Happy Birthday Daddy” was written above the mother and daughter pic with “Love, Mommy and Stormi XO” beneath.” Yep, Kylie knows how to go all-in when it comes to birthdays for the man she loves.