Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off His Wakesurfing Skills During Utah Getaway With Daughter Casie, 12

Machine Gun Kelly is enjoying his Utah vacation! The singer cooled off with some activities on the lake, including speedy wakesurfing!

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, is a man of many talents — and he can definitely add wakesurfing to that list. The the singer posted a video of himself showing off his board skills, balancing impeccably in a video shared to his Instagram story on Aug. 21. MGK — born Colson Baker — was all-smiles as a friend filmed him riding a wave until he eventually fell into the water. His skills were seriously impressive in the 18 second video, and we have a feeling that wasn’t his first time wakesurfing!

The star stayed casual for the lake day, rocking a black tank top that showed off his various arm tattoos, including one for U.S. Route 71 in California. Accessorizing with a silver chain necklace, his bleached blonde hair had a beach-ready vibe that perfectly fit with his black board shorts. Other photos reveal that he was on vacation in scenic Utah — a celebrity favorite spot as of late — with his adorable daughter Casie, 12, and several friends!

Surrounded by the mountains, Machine Gun Kelly and Casie sweetly posed in front of the lake for a sweet father/daughter moment. “when u try not to smile for the family pic,” he wrote in his caption. Other snaps reveal he was hanging out with Olympian and professional snowboarder Louie Vito, and skateboarder Ryan Sheckler, who appeared right on home on a spacious rental boat while MGK hit the water. “Solid wakesurf,” one friend commented on the post, while others added “ripping” and “KILLING IT legend.”

Just days before the vacation, Machine Gun Kelly was also spotted taking Casie to dinner at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Aug. 18! The doting dad showed off his unique style with a red-and-black pair of pants and bright red shirt, while Casie looked like an absolute princess in a navy blue and white dress. The 12-year-old hung on to a canary yellow face mask and opted to keep her hair in an updo.

It’s so sweet to see the pair bonding since MGK has been in Puerto Rico with girlfriend Megan Fox, 34, where they’re both currently filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. On a break from filming, the in-love couple recording an episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s podcast Give Them Lala … with Randall. “I was waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day… to catch one glimpse of eye contact,” Machine Gun Kelly spilled to Randall, who is the producer of Midnight in the Switch Grass and in Puerto Rico with them. “She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope,” he also gushed.