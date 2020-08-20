Chrissy Teigen & John Legend: See Inside The $24 Million Mansion They’re Selling As They Await Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parting ways with their beloved Beverly Hills mansion, asking $24 million as they look for a bigger home for their soon to be family of five.

Fans of Chrissy Teigen, 34, and John Legend , 41, have come to intimately know their Beverly Hills home through the couple’s prolific social media posts (especially their beloved chef’s kitchen). But with the cookware designer pregnant with their third child, the pair has put the home on the market for a whopping $24 million as they search for a place with more space. They’ll be looking to make a hefty profit after purchasing the home, once owned by Rihanna, for $14.1 million in 2016.

EGOT winner John personally had a major role in the stylish decor of the 8,500 square foot home, which features 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms. While that might seem like plenty of space, Chrissy’s mom Vilailuck Teigen, lives with the couple and helps care for their daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, in addition to starring in cooking videos for Chrissy’s Cravings website. The kids have their own rooms, the new baby will have his or her own nursery, and that means a bigger home is in order.

Fans already have seen the house’s incredible chef’s kitchen with it’s custom appliances and giant eat-in island where Chrissy has served up many creative meals. The home’s open floor plan opens up into an airy two-story neighboring living room, with a wall featuring a see-through linear fireplace. IG followers are greatly familiar with the large family area, featuring plenty of comfy sofas. Less familiar is the gorgeous formal dining room on the other side of the wall from where Chrissy tucks in to watch all of her Real Housewives shows.

Areas of the home that the couple are less showy about include a gorgeous ceiling covered with intricate mandala-patterns from Thailand, and “redone cerused oak floors, and steel-rolled walls that ‘exude sensuality,’ per marketing materials obtained by our sister site Dirt.com The site adds that John and Chrissy share a “warehouse-sized master bedroom with a one-of-a-kind brass and concrete fireplace” and “his-and-hers showroom closets,” with Chrissy’s being enviably large for her amazing wardrobe. She’s actually shown it off in many Instagram videos while modeling her incredible clothing and robe collecitions and it is HUGE. Whoever owns this home next is hopefully a major clothes horse.

The home also comes with the typical A-list amenities such as a a large home gym, movie theater with soundproof walls, home office, and a plunge pool. There’s also backyard green space, where John famously built Luna’s first play “restaurant.” Fans have watched the couple raise their precious family in the home, so we can’t imagine how hard it must be for John and Chrissy to part with it, Especially with all of the memories they made there as a young family (Luna’s first big-girl bedroom anyone?).

John and Chrissy just bought a $5.1 million modern contemporary home nearby in West Hollywood in April. It has now turned into Chrissy’s Cravings headquarters for photo shoots, cooking demonstrations and other needs that go along with her culinary empire, so that the couple’s main house can go back to being more of a family home. Though whatever new home they purchase, the living area will surely be shown in many Instagram videos of Chrissy watching her beloved Bravo shows on a big screen TV, or making the family dinners and super fun desserts in the new place’s kitchen.