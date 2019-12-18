Chrissy Teigen Has A Twitter Meltdown After John Invites ‘The Voice’ Coaches To Dinner On Finale Night

Chrissy Teigen was thrilled to have the coaches from ‘The Voice’ over for dinner — until she found out from John Legend (at th last minute) that the occasion was to celebrate the show’s finale! So, of course, she tweeted all about it.

John Legend invited his fellow coaches from The Voice — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson — over for dinner on Dec. 17. However, unbeknownst to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, the meal was meant as a celebration of The Voice finale earlier that night. Just hours before her guest were due to arrive, Chrissy realized how special the night was supposed to be for them, and she had a total meltdown because she wasn’t prepared for such an occasion. In true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she took to Twitter to air out her frustrations at her husband, and it resulted in her most hilarious rant ever.

“I didn’t know tonight was The Voice finale,” she wrote. “John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f***ing mad because I didn’t make a f***ing FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f*** does this? U don’t win The Voice then eat short ribs. It sounds dumb, yes, but this is VERY John. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s*** and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like ‘no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner,’ but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck. If u think this is stupid, go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house.”

She then proceeded to share a text message exchange between herself and John, in which he tried to calm her down. “They want to come over and have dinner with us,” John wrote. “They don’t expect us to entertain them with something elaborate.” But Chrissy wasn’t having it, as she responded, “No one is going to want to come sit and have a dinner. We don’t have a cake or anything. That’s why you aren’t good at anything.”

Eventually, John jumped in on Twitter, as well, and assured his wife, “I’m working on a solution. I’m sorry for stressing you out!” But, by that point, Chrissy had worked everything out. “Thanks for working on it at 8pm but like everything in your life, it’s been handled.” John wound up coming home with a cake, but Chrissy had already ordered FIVE of her own. “omfg I ordered like 5 MilkBar cakes before John’s one cake got here from the SAME place and he thinks he is some f***ing hero.”

In the end, it looks like everything worked out, though. Chrissy shared a photo of herself and John with the rest of the coaches, and she gushed in the caption, “when I say I love these people…congrats on a great season!!” John will be returning to The Voice alongside Kelly and Blake once again for season 18, and they’ll be joined by Nick Jonas, who is replacing Gwen.