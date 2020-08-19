Diet
Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Shares Her Top 5 Diet Secrets For Maintaining Her Incredible Fit Body

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing the five eating tips she has that makes it easier to keep her incredibly fit body. She includes which meal of the day is most important, and what to never buy at the grocery store.

Kourtney Kardashian has her best body ever at the age of 41 and after having three children. While she’s dedicated to working out, keeping a reliable eating plan is also key to how good she looks. Since exercise alone won’t keep the weight off, she’s revealing tips to maintain healthy eating habits and how to have a solid “relationship with nutrition.” Kourt spelled out her “5 Helpful Habits to Stay Consistent with your Diet,” by way of author Neeyaz Zolfaghari on Aug. 19 via her Poosh.com website.

Kourt herself eats an organic, dairy-free, keto diet, but Neeyaz’s plan can fit anyone’s meal options. First she tells readers that they need to set “realistic goals that will help to increase healthy lifestyle habits.” With that, “you’re more likely to make those practices stick and become habitual.”

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian shows off her incredible body thanks to her diligent natural diet and exercise.

The reality star’s health coach then says that having a steady and reasonable eating plan is so important, as is limiting sugar intake. “I love the phrase ‘baby steps’ or ‘one step at a time’ because it’s truly how we should approach anything we work or strive toward. Doing so helps to create consistency, progress, and lasting change, she explains. “If you’re someone who has a huge sweet tooth (like many of us do), your goal perhaps is to limit your intake of sugar. Rather than completely removing sugar (especially if it’s something you have daily), start with one full day off, then gradually make it two days, then three days, and so on. Making these small baby steps will help to solidify your intention of limiting your sugar consumption and not invite a state of intense cravings or lingering temptations.”

Kourtney’s coach then advises fans in tip number three to never skip breakfast. “Your first meal of the day sets the pace for how you’ll choose to nourish yourself the rest of the day. By making breakfast the priority meal, you’re mindfully making the choice to start your day off on a good note, and this conscious choice will be a catalyst in the choices you’ll make for lunch, snacks, and dinner,” she explains.

Neeyaz then gives a really good tip number four, which is never go grocery shopping without a list, and only stick to the items you need. That avoids buying impulse foods like snacks or desserts that might look good at the moment. “Stick to a grocery list,” she advises, adding “Write out what you need and keep meal prep in mind when following a healthy diet.” She then gives the helpful tip to “try to shop only along the perimeter of the grocery store. The center of the store is where most of the processed and boxed foods are located. To avoid buying too many things in the center of the store, look at your list.”

lake ya

Kourt and Neeyaz’s final piece of advice is not to be too tough on oneself about being super strict food-wise, but at the same time keep eating healthy. “Don’t be too restrictive” Neeyaz says, as “When we are too restrictive with what foods we choose to eat, it not only can create a poor relationship with food in the long term, it can also cause nutrient deficiencies. This is why it’s so important to eat a variety of wholesome foods, add color to your plate with vibrant fruits and vegetables, and know your plate.” If these tips can help readers look as good as Kourtney does, they are definitely worth following!