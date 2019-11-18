Tweets
Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Fans Who Claim She Doesn’t Allow Her Kids To Eat Candy

Evening Writer

There’s a misunderstanding circulating throughout Twitter that Kourtney Kardashian wanted to ban candy at Penelope Disick and North West’s Candy Land-themed party. Kourtney simply wanted ‘healthier options.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is not the candy police that Twitter is making her out to be! The lifestyle and wellness blogger jumped onto Twitter to set the record straight after the Nov. 17 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired, in which Kourt petitioned for healthier snacks and alternative candies for her daughter Penelope’s Candy Land-themed joint birthday party with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 6. Many viewers took that as Kourtney wanting to ban fun foods all together, leading her to deal with many angry tweets on Sunday night. The Poosh founder wasn’t going to let this misunderstanding slip by!

“You can’t have a candyland themed party without candy….smh. #KUWTK,” one fan tweeted, and Kourtney was quick to fact-check that statement. “I never said NO candy. I said not all junk food, let’s have some salads etc, and @KimKardashian said she wanted the ice cream truck and I suggested organic ice cream with some non dairy options. Moderation,” Kourtney replied. Another fan didn’t wait until the episode finished airing to share an opinion, writing, “NO SWEETS at a party? Is it even a Candyland party without candy?Hmm She’s just ugh. Hoping she quits the show 🤷.” Again, Kourtney repeated that she was not trying to completely overhaul the party’s menu: “Thanks for being so invested in this sugar plum. I didn’t say No sweets, we had organic cotton candy, and much more. There are healthier candy options. I appreciate your concern about my future as well, may God bless your sweet soul. #KUWTK.”

Kourtney clarified that she just wanted “healthier options” in another tweet, and pointed out in another that she “didn’t ask for gluten free at the party.” That contradicts what Kim claimed on Sunday night’s episode! “It’s like a completely sugar free, gluten free, party free, fun free zone and that’s really not the theme for what North and Penelope wanted for their birthdays,” Kim vented on the Nov. 17 episode of KUWTK, sounding like one of Kourtney’s angry Twitter critics. However, Kourt knew upfront that a Poosh-approved party wasn’t going to be a reality.

“It’s not going to be healthy no matter what — sugar is not healthy — what I’m saying is let’s not do the nasty stuff like food coloring and all the gross s***. There’s just better solutions to things instead of your dated candy that’s like literally food coloring and gives people diseases,” Kourtney told Kim amid their party planning feud during Sunday’s episode. Kourtney also didn’t understand why Kim didn’t want to “compromise” amid this candy feud.

Kourtney and Kim did come to an agreement — well, somewhat — because they still ended up throwing a Candy Land-themed bash in June that should go in the Pinterest Hall of Fame. There was a rainbow road, balloons and, yes, an abundance of treats!