Blac Chyna Reveals Her Surprising Reaction To Rob Kardashian Returning To ‘KUWTK’ Amid Weight Loss

Blac Chyna admitted she thought ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian appearing on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was ‘positive’!

After a hiatus, Rob Kardashian, 33, is set to appear on family reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians again — but it doesn’t sound like his ex Blac Chyna, 32, will be tuning in. “I think it’s a positive thing,” the former stripper — née Angela Renée White — told TooFab‘s cameras last week while leaving Hustler Hollywood with friend Toochi Kash. When probed about whether or not she would be tuning in to catch Rob on the long running E! series, Chyna retorted “probably not” and noted she wasn’t “sure” what he would bring to the show this season.

“But ya’ll can subscribe to my OnlyFans, and ya’ll can watch The Real Blac Chyna on The Zeus Network I’ve got a few things coming out and you can listen to my new music too,” she went on, referencing her new single “Seen Her.” Notably, Rob was a regular on KUWTK for the first 13 seasons, even bringing Chyna on in 2016 when they started dating. Like several of his siblings, the pair — who share 3-year-old daughter Dream — later earned their own E! spinoff aptly titled Rob & Chyna. Rob has been on the show in a limited capacity in recent years, not appearing at all in some seasons briefly in others.

Rob Kardashian seems better than ever lately, showing off his dramatic weight loss in several new photos! The reality star stepped out to sister Khloe Kardashian‘s lavish 36th birthday bash in June, and proudly posted several snaps of his trimmed down transformation. He was all-smiles posing alongside Khloe, and little sisters Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, which mom Kris Jenner, 64, posted to her own page. “4 out of 6 #happybirthdaykhloe,” Kris captioned her post. “Baby welcome to the party,” Rob also captioned the same photo, revealing an incredible pink-themed dessert table.

Since slimming down, Rob has also dipped his toe into the dating world again! “Rob is keeping it very low key but apparently he’s dating someone that he really likes,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on July 25. “He knows as soon as people find out, it will get turned into a huge deal and all this pressure will be added that he doesn’t want, so he’s being very secretive right now. His family is respecting his privacy, as long as he’s happy, they’re happy,” they also said.