Justin Theroux looked mighty fine as the 49-year-old enjoyed a day out with his adorable dog in The Big Apple!

Woof indeed! Justin Theroux clearly has not gained any of that dreaded quarantine 15 that many of us have been suffering from over the past couple of months. The hunky actor was spotted in New York City with his pit bull mix Kuma on Friday, August 14, where he appeared to be in the fittest shape of his life. He put his toned arm muscles on display in a white tank top that went perfectly with his faded jeans and black shoes. Justin also adhered to the COVID-19 rules by wearing a face mask along with a pair of stunner shades and white beanie.

Justin has kept a pretty low profile amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic although he has entertained his thousands of Instagram followers as time has gone by. He posted a super cute “Formal Friday” photo with Kuma where they dressed to impress for a fun dinner at home. “Day 97. We had a fight today.. but worked through it,” he captioned the snap. “Oh… and dinner was spaghetti with pesto. Baby tomatoes. Salad. Kuma is wearing a bow tie and tux bib. Natch.”

The Leftovers star lit up social media in a much different way pre-COVID when he wished his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a sweet 51st birthday message. He shared a black and white pic of his former ladylove looking tough, powerful and sexy. “…grabbing 2020 and another year like,” Justin wrote above the pic of Jen and added, “Happy Birthday B” at the bottom along with a red heart emoji.

Things appear to be going swimmingly for Justin and Jennifer after finalizing their divorce in 2019. They reunited during a Thanksgiving celebration last year that included other A-list stars like Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and her former Friends castmate Courteney Cox.

He seems to also have a thing for giving her shoutouts on his social media which in turn drives fans crazy as they want them to get back together. Justin left the sweetest message on Jennifer’s photo with her dog Clyde in November 2019 that left people begging them to reunite.