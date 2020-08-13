Jennifer Lopez brought one of her most show-stopping looks ever to the season finale of ‘World of Dance.’ She rocked a sheer sequin cloak over a black maxi-skirt, and asked fans to copy her outfit.

Jennifer Lopez knows how to dazzle like no other star when it comes to her amazing wardrobe. The 51-year-old can pull off the most dramatic outfits and the one she wore to the season four finale of her NBC competition show World of Dance was one of her most remarkable looks of all time. JLo wore a sheer black sequined cloak with long sleeves that was full length down to the floor. It had heavy silver sequin detailing across the neck and shoulders, as well as from the knee to the ground.

Underneath, Jennifer wore a tight black maxi skirt that clung to her amazing curves. She topped off the incredible look with a slicked back bun and long diamond earrings. And here’s what makes JLo so amazing: She challenged WOD viewers at home to copy her insanely glamorous look and share their photos on Instagram with the hashtag #wodoutfitcheck. She’s been doing it with various other WOD outfits this season, but the JLovers really turned up for her show’s finale look.

Jennifer shared a behind the scenes video to her Instagram stories of the promo photo session for the evening’s finale wearing the gorgeous outfit. On the vid she had the exact instructions needed to create her look: sequined cloak, black maxi, slicked bun and heels. “Outfit tease” was also written on the video, which she posted early in the morning on Wednesday so that fans could prep their matching looks.

The #wodoutfitcheck hashtag showed that JLo’s got some of the most glam and creative fans out there! Many were able to come really close to the overall aesthetic of her outfit. Some tried DIY with various silver strands to make the same sequin shoulders and neckline, while others managed to find sheer black fabric and wear it over glittery dresses. Not only is JLo a fashion goddess, she inspires the same style queen power in her fans!