‘World Of Dance’ Preview: The Young Cast Dazzles Dancing To ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ In Semi-Finals

The Young Cast takes the stage during the first round of the ‘World of Dance’ semi-finals in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 4 episode.

The Young Cast goes to the next level with their incredible performance during the World of Dance season 4 semi-finals. The junior group hits the stage and performs to the “Bohemian Rhapsody” version by David Garrett and Panic! At the Disco in our EXCLUSIVE preview. Their choreography is outstanding from the start.

Right away, Derek Hough is a fan of the song choice. “Bohemian Rhapsody” is such an iconic song. A jaw-dropping tumbling pass kicks things off for The Young Cast. Their synchronicity is so on point. They’ve stepped up their game and then some.

Jennifer Lopez likes what she sees, too. She cheers The Young Cast on in the middle of their performance. The music and the choreography go perfectly together. There’s one moment in the routine that really wows Jennifer and Derek. It’s truly amazing. For the finale of their performance, the group revs everything up a notch. The Young Cast really wants to win season 4! With that performance, that could definitely happen.

In the first round of the semi-finals, 6 of the top 12 acts take the iconic World of Dance stage for the first time this season in front of the judges and host Scott Evans. The judges will now score each performance based on their artistry, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. The top two scoring acts will move onto the World Final and become one step closer to winning the $1 million grand prize.

The Young Cast hails from Canada, and they’ve already been performing together for more than half of their lives. Competing all over the world, they have placed in the top three at both World of Dance and Hip Hop International in the junior division. World of Dance season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC. The World Final for season 4 is set to air Aug. 12.