‘World Of Dance’s Scott Evans Reveals Why He Never Wants To Give Up Hosting The Show: It’s A ‘Dream’

Scott Evans is at the center of it all on ‘World of Dance.’ The host sees the dancers before they perform and after. He spoke with HL about the season 4 changes, why he loves hosting the show so much, and more.

This is Scott Evans’ second season hosting World of Dance, and he’s having the time of his life. The host loves all aspects of the dance competition series — from the contestants to the performances to the judges. Scott talked with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about being a part of World of Dance family and his future with the series.

“Listen, I would be a seat seller on the show for as many seasons as this show goes,” Scott told HollywoodLife. “It was a dream of mine before the show even launched to work in association with the show. To be its host, to be the audience’s guide, the eyes and the ears of what we are all thinking, I wouldn’t give that up for anything. To be associated with a brand and a team where there are women and people of color who are in leadership positions and calling the shots in front of the camera, as well as behind the camera, that’s just something I want to be a part of. I don’t ever want to not be a part of something that is shifting the way that television is being made in this industry.”

The series completed filming its fourth season just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down productions. For Scott, he believes that people are looking for something to connect to, and that’s what World of Dance gives its audience. “I’m proud of this show because, as far as being quarantined and separated from one another and distanced from friends and family in a way that is reflective of the pandemic that we find ourselves in, I think people more than ever want to feel like they’re connected to something, more than ever they want to feel like there’s some light in all of what can feel like darkness around us,” Scott continued. “This season of World of Dance, I had never seen groups of people band together to root for one another the way that I have on this show. The thing I think you’ll find this season besides the changes in the format and in a later round potentially adding another judge — I cannot confirm or deny — the things I think you’ll notice are the ways that these people are rooting for one another.”

He added: “You can’t help but be moved. You can’t help but be amazed at the fight and at the grit and at the tenacity of a dancer. It’s why I wanted to work on the show because I wanted to be able to interact with these kinds of people on a regular basis. It’s why I love dance because, no matter what language you speak, no matter what part of the world you’re in, no matter what age you are, movement has a way of being of translating all. Movement has a way of speaking to us all.”

Season 4 started off with a major change — going right into the Qualifiers. The twist has thrown dancers for a loop, and Scott has enjoyed how the change has elevated the show and its performers. “To be able to facilitate and to be able to experience some of these new changes on the show is a lot of fun because you see a different energy,” Scott noted. “There’s a different feel. They feel that the stakes are higher. It feels like the energy is bigger, it feels more intimate, it feels more true and more real in a way.”

Scott revealed that he’s really bonded with the season 4 dancers and checks up on them via Instagram. He also said that one of the junior contemporary dancers, Savannah Manziel, gave him a friendship bracelet that he still has.

When you watch World of Dance, it’s impossible not to shed a few tears now and then because the performances are just so powerful. Scott was honest about the fact that he definitely cried this season. “I also cried because there was one instance that I just totally disagreed with the judges. Jennifer [Lopez] and I agreed, but the boys [Derek Hough and NE-YO] disagreed. This particular act was sent home, and I pulled them aside after the show and said I really think that we got it wrong.” World of Dance airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. on NBC.