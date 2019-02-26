Scott Evans: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘World Of Dance’ Host For Season 3

Scott Evans is your new ‘World of Dance’ host for season 3! So, who is Scott Evans? Here’s what you need to know about the host as the third season gets underway starting Feb. 26!

World of Dance returns to NBC for its highly-anticipated third season on Feb. 26. There are a number of changes in season 3, including the Redemption Round and a new host. Scott Evans, 32, is the new host for season 3. You’re going to be seeing a lot of this guy, check out these 5 key facts about Scott to get up to speed!

1. Scott is taking over for Jenna Dewan as the host. Scott will make his debut on the World of Dance season 3 premiere on Feb. 26. Jenna was the host of the show for the previous two seasons. Scott will join judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo. Jenna will still serve as a mentor throughout season 3. “To have Jenna as a mentor for the dancers is incredible, and it makes them better dancers,” Scott told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at NBC’s Mid-Season NYC press junket in Jan. 2019. “I love her. She’s awesome. She’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet, and the lady knows how to dance.”

2. He’s no stranger to hosting! Scott is the current co-host of Access Live with Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. He’s been on every red carpet under the sun — the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, and more. He previously anchored Channel One News in New York City and was the youngest person ever to host NBA Indiana Pacers and WNNBA Indiana Fever games.

3. He’s not a professional dancer. Scott does not have a dancing background, but he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he is a “huge fan of this how.” He also added: “I love to dance. I would not say I am a dancer, but I’m known to bust a move. I’m not a professional dancer by any stretch of the imagination, but I do love to dance. I’m most often dancing or laughing.”

4. He’s involved with youth charities. Scott started a youth development non-profit in Indianapolis, where he went to college, according to his NBC talent bio. He’s involved in many youth charities like 18 for 18 and Catch The Stars Foundation.

5. He’s got two adorable dogs! Scott’s dogs are named Ro and Teig. Scott frequently posts adorable photos of his two pups on his official Instagram page!