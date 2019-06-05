Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction As Spanx Show As She Heads To Twins’ Graduation

J. Lo looked gorgeous as she stepped out with A-Rod on June 5, but accidentally flashed her Spanx underneath her dress.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, was all smiles as she stepped out with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, on June 5, seemingly unaware that her Spanx were able to be seen underneath her dress which featured a thigh-high slit. The couple were one stylish duo as they attended the graduation of her two twins, Max and Emme, but the shape wear was clearly evident underneath her revealing, salmon-colored gown. Despite this, J. Lo looked confident as ever as she readied for the monumental affair.

Wardrobe malfunction aside, the couple were picture perfect otherwise. A-Rod looked dapper as ever in a gray suit, but it was the “Medicine” singer’s ensemble that really wowed. Her Chanel dress perfectly matched her colorful shades, and she added a fierce, multi-colored cross body bag to the outfit as well. Per usual – she effortlessly strut around town with sky-high stilettos which featured a nude hue. Also in tow was J. Lo’s ex, Marc Anthony. The former couple share both children together and the Latin singer wasn’t about to miss out on the important day!

J. Lo was so proud of her two kids on their graduation day that she couldn’t help but take to Instagram with a celebratory post. “Graduation day!” she wrote on her IG stories alongside a post of both her children and Alex’s 11-year-old daughter Ella. “We are so proud of you beautiful souls!!!” she added, and proceeded to tag the former Yankee player.

While this was a big “oops” moment, J. Lo somehow handles everything with ease. Whether it be a wardrobe malfunction or spending a day with her ex, the pop music queen bee seems to bounce back from every situation with the utmost grace.