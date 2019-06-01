Jennifer Lopez and ex husband Marc Anthony are still so friendly, and they met up — along with her fiance Alex Rodriguez in tow — for the former couple’s son’s music recital.

Even after their 2012 divorce Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Marc Anthony, 50, remained friends. The pair met up in Miami on May 30 to watch their 11-year-old son Max Muniz‘s school music recital, even though JLo brought along her hunky fiance Alex Rodriguez, 43, as her plus one. Jennifer looked sunny in a yellow sleeveless tweet Gucci dress with a white Peter Pan collar. The belted waist accentuated her perfect curves and with a $2,700 price tag, the singer was likely the best dressed mom in the room. She wore her hair pulled back tightly and carried a white quilted leather purse, looking absolutely flawless.

JLo’s former husband and future one couldn’t have been dressed more opposite. Alex was business casual in a crisp white shirt and black trousers while Marc showed up in faded jeans, a white shirt with rolled up sleeves that was unbuttoned halfway down his chest to show off several long necklaces. The “I Need To Know” singer wore black rimmed glasses and already had summer footwear on, rocking open toe sandals that showed off most of his feet skin.

It was a busy day for J-Rod, as earlier in the day they attended Alex’s 14-year-old daughter Natasha‘s middle school graduation and it was a complete blended family affair. The former New York Yankee shared an Instagram photo that included Jennifer and her twins Max and Emme, Alex’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and her boyfriend Angel Nicolas, and Alex and Cynthia’s daughters Natasha and Ella, 11. He captioned the photo, “How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in High School?! Congrats Tashi, we love you!” Jennifer and Alex changed clothes before going to Max’s recital, as she’s seen in a green sleeveless dress while Alex rocked a suit and tie.

So in the matter one day, Jennifer and Alex got together with his ex wife for one of their children’s events, and then the couple joined Jen’s ex husband for their son’s recital! There’s nothing like blended families who are able to get along. It makes for happy children.