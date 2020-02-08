Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Plunging Black Dress 5 Days After Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

J.Lo’s Super Bowl performance had all of us Googling, ‘How do I get her body?’. Now, the 50-year-old has stunned us again in a low-cut black dress at New York Fashion Week.

We have your daily dose of self esteem-destroying Jennifer Lopez content! Just days after shutting down the Super Bowl Half Time show with her incredible moves and voluminous locks, J.Lo stepped out with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, 44, at a New York Fashion Week event on Feb. 7 — and she gave the models a run for their money. The 50-year-old chart-topper dazzled in a plunging black dress which features cap sleeves. She accessorized the gown, which fell just below her knees, with a lot of bling, including a dramatic diamond choker necklace. J.Lo also wore diamond stud earrings and sparkly silver pumps to tie the look together. She rocked a smoky eye and nude lipstick as she slicked her hair back into a tight bun, with a stray strand elegantly curled against her forehead. A-Rod looked similarly dapper dressed in a black turtleneck and pants with a brown, velvet blazer and dark shades.

The loved-up couple, who will wed in 2020, were attending the Tom Ford Show in Los Angeles. They rubbed shoulders with a host of A-listers including fashion royalty Anna Wintour, and Oscar-nominated Renee Zellweger, whom Jennifer was seated next to. While we can only speculate what these stars were talking about, it’s likely they all had great things to say about J.Lo’s Super Bowl performance five days earlier on Feb. 2. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer shared the spotlight with Shakira for the Half Time Show, which featured impeccable choreography and performances of hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “On The Floor,” leaving viewers in awe, including celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Ja Rule and Lady Gaga.

Nobody could stop talking about the fact that J.Lo is 50 and literally does not age. The gorgeous mom’s body was clearly in their best shape ever to fit into her skin-baring costumes. Both her and Shakira had each been chronicling their workouts ahead of the big game on their respective Instagram accounts. They each did intense gym sessions at the Miami Dolphins training center and also gave a few preview pics of rehearsals, promising lots of hair whipping and some big air jumps. That certainly wasn’t false advertising, since J.Lo’s hair flips practically stole the show.

Although 2019 was a great year for J.Lo and her adorable family, we’re betting 2020 will be even bigger. Since getting engaged after two years of dating during a romantic tropical vacation in March 2019, the pair have been planning their wedding. We’re still not over J.Lo’s massive engagement ring, which she posted on Instagram to announce their engagement, so YES, we’re basically dying to see that wedding gown!