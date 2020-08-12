Colton Underwood Reveals Whether He’s Dating Lucy Hale After They’re Spotted On A Hike Together

‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood has opened up about whether he’s dating ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Lucy Hale, after they were spotted on a hiking date.

Weeks after they were spotted hiking together, former Bachelor lead Colton Underwood, 28, has opened up about his relationship status with Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, 31. While leaving the upscale celebrity dining hotspot Nobu, he was asked by paparazzi where Lucy was. “I have no clue, that’s not from me,” he told TooFab. Clad in a beige hoodie with a palm tree print on the front, and a blue surgical face mask, Colton insisted he was on the market. When the outlet pressed him for answers on whether he was in fact dating the brunette beauty, he replied, “Nope, I am a single man right now.”

It doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, given source close to Lucy recently told HollywoodLife that she too was enjoying single life. “Lucy is in no rush for a relationship with anybody at this point and actually really enjoys being single,” the insider dished. “But at the same time, she doesn’t see anything wrong with spending time with Colton and really enjoys his company so if it leads to something more, then that’s fine, too.”

The source added, “She gets along with him and they have a nice time together, plus she has a bit of downtime from her typically busy schedule so they’ve been getting to know each other, plain and simple.” A second insider told us that the actress actually had a crush on the former Bachelor star for a while. “Lucy has had a thing for Colton for long time and she isn’t afraid to shoot her shot now that he is a free man,” they told us.

“She wants to see if he is all he has been made to be in her mind and wants to give her feelings a shot. It is so in its infancy of becoming anything that it should be interesting on how everything works itself out.” Colton and Lucy were spotted on a casual hiking date in LA on July 15, just seven weeks after the former NFL star split from contestant Cassie Randolph, 25.