Watch
Hollywood Life

Colton Underwood Reveals Whether He’s Dating Lucy Hale After They’re Spotted On A Hike Together

colton
MEGA
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Huntington Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are still going strong as they go for a scenic walk down the coast with Cassie's sister Michelle. Michelle happens to be dating actor Gregg Sulkin who appears to be isolating without Michelle. Pictured: Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Michelle Randolph BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Huntington Beach, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are seen together as he continues to cover from COVID-19. The former Bachelor was seen in great spirits as he chatted with Cassie and an unidentified female friend outside his home. Colton tested positive for the coronavirus and revealed he spent five days where the illness was at it's worst, feeling like he only had 20% function of his lungs. The former football player recently reveled that he and Cassie will not be moving in together until they get married:" 'We have something to look forward to''. *Shot on April 3, 2020* Pictured: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph BACKGRID USA 4 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood has opened up about whether he’s dating ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Lucy Hale, after they were spotted on a hiking date.

Weeks after they were spotted hiking together, former Bachelor lead Colton Underwood, 28, has opened up about his relationship status with Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, 31. While leaving the upscale celebrity dining hotspot Nobu, he was asked by paparazzi where Lucy was. “I have no clue, that’s not from me,” he told TooFab. Clad in a beige hoodie with a palm tree print on the front, and a blue surgical face mask, Colton insisted he was on the market. When the outlet pressed him for answers on whether he was in fact dating the brunette beauty, he replied, “Nope, I am a single man right now.”

colton
Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale were spotted hiking. Image: MEGA

It doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, given source close to Lucy recently told HollywoodLife that she too was enjoying single life. “Lucy is in no rush for a relationship with anybody at this point and actually really enjoys being single,” the insider dished. “But at the same time, she doesn’t see anything wrong with spending time with Colton and really enjoys his company so if it leads to something more, then that’s fine, too.”

The source added, “She gets along with him and they have a nice time together, plus she has a bit of downtime from her typically busy schedule so they’ve been getting to know each other, plain and simple.” A second insider told us that the actress actually had a crush on the former Bachelor star for a while. “Lucy has had a thing for Colton for long time and she isn’t afraid to shoot her shot now that he is a free man,” they told us.

colton
Colton split from Cassie earlier in quarantine. Image: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

“She wants to see if he is all he has been made to be in her mind and wants to give her feelings a shot. It is so in its infancy of becoming anything that it should be interesting on how everything works itself out.” Colton and Lucy were spotted on a casual hiking date in LA on July 15, just seven weeks after the former NFL star split from contestant Cassie Randolph, 25.