‘AGT’ Recap: A Fan Favorite Singer & 4 More Acts Are Voted Into The Semi-Finals

Eleven acts performed during night one of the quarterfinals, but only five are moving on! The results were revealed during the show’s Aug. 12 episode.

Simon Cowell is once again missing from the Aug. 12 episode of America’s Got Talent. After breaking his back in an electric bike accident on Aug. 8, Simon was hospitalized and is not able to fill his seat at the judges’ table this week. Instead, Kelly Clarkson is filling in, and she’s alongside Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel for the big night of results.

After the first round of live shows on Aug. 11, only five acts will move onto the Semi-Finals, which means the SIX others will be going home. The top three acts, based on America’s votes, are automatically moving on, while the acts in fourth, fifth and sixth place will have a chance to be saved by viewers and the judges. To kick off the show, Terry Crews announces the fourth, fifth and sixth place acts: Brett Loudermilk, Feng E and Double Dragon. One of these performers will be saved by America, and one other will be saved by the judges. The third will be eliminated

The first person to be called safe is fan-favorite singer, Archie Williams. Unfortunately, at the same time, Bello & Annaliese and Michael Yo are eliminated. Before the remaining results are read, the season 9 winner of AGT, Mat Franco, returns to the stage to wow viewers with a magic trick (with Kelly and Heidi as his trusty assistants)! Next, Terry announces that Shaquira McGrath is moving onto the Semi-Finals, while FrenchieBabyy is eliminated.

The final act to automatically get through to the Semi-Finals is Roberta Battaglia, who is Sofia’s Golden Buzzer. Meanwhile, Simon and Maria and Pork Chop Revue do not receive enough votes, and are sent home. The final results will have to wait, though, as it’s time for another performance! Season 14 winner, Kodi Lee, returns to the stage to sing, and he sounds just as good as we remembered.

Finally, Terry reveals the act who receives America’s vote (the Dunkin’ Save): Brett Loudermilk! Now, there’s just one spot left. It’s up to the judges to choose who will get the final spot, and it’s between Double Dragon (a singing duo) and Feng E (a ukulelist). Heidi votes for Double Dragon, and Sofia follows suit. Kelly gives Feng E a vote, but Howie picks Double Dragon, which means the duo is headed to the Semi-Finals. America’s Got Talent continues on Aug. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC!